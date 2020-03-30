Here's How You Can Donate to PM-CARES Fund to Help Fight Coronavirus

Coronavirus has taken over the globe and every country has been trying to do its best to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and stop it from spreading. Regardless of the planning and the steps the governments might be taking, funds remain a serious issue. For this, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) has been set up where anyone can make a donation. It has seen several generous donations from celebrities like actor Akshay Kumar giving Rs. 25 crores and Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata giving Rs. 500 crores. So, here's how you can join the fight and donate to the PM-CARES Fund:

Money can be donated to the PM-CARES Fund through debit and credit cards, Internet banking, UPI payments, as well as RTGS/ NEFT. To do so, visit the website - https://pmnrf.gov.in/en/online-donation – fill out the donation form and complete the payment. The UPI ID for sending donations is pmcares@sbi. The payments, as detailed in the press release, are required for mitigation/ control of damage to infrastructure and capacities, building capacities for quick emergency response, and infrastructure and institutional capacity reconstruction/ enhancement.

It also states that whatever donations you make to the PM-CARES fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).

PM Narendra Modi has also tweeted about the PM-CARES fund and said micro-donations are also welcome. “It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations,” the tweet states.

India, like many other countries, has been put on lockdown to stop large crowds gathering and movement of people, one of the most important steps in stopping the virus from spreading. Many companies have asked their employees to work from their homes till the situation improves and normalcy is restored.