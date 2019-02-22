Technology News

Pinterest Confidentially Files for IPO, Report Claims

, 22 February 2019
Highlights

  • Pinterest could raise around $1.5 billion in the IPO
  • It was valued at $12 billion in its last fundraising round in 2017
  • Pinterest monetises its website through advertisements

Online image search site Pinterest has confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company and its underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co are planning for a late-June listing and is seeking a valuation of at least $12 billion (roughly Rs. 85,000 crores), the newspaper reported.

Pinterest could raise around $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 10,600 crores) in the IPO, Reuters had reported in January, citing sources.

The company, which was valued at $12 billion in its last fundraising round in 2017, is among a host of technology startups with popular consumer brands gearing up for multi-billion IPOs in 2019, including Uber, Lyft, Airbnb, and Slack.

Pinterest monetises its website through advertisements, which it places among the "pins" that users put on the site.

The San Francisco-based company has grown rapidly since its founding in 2008, boasting 250 million monthly active users last September.

Pinterest told Reuters it did not comment on market rumours.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

