Pinterest Co-Founder Evan Sharp Joins Former Apple Designer Jony Ive's Firm LoveFrom

Sharp built Pinterest's original platform and oversaw its rapid growth in the past decade.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 October 2021 18:19 IST
Photo Credit: Pinterest

Evan Sharp will transition into an advisory role and continue to serve as a board member

Highlights
  • Evan Sharp founded Pinterest along with Ben Silbermann
  • Ive co-founded design firm LoveFrom with fellow designer Marc Newson
  • Ive was a close creative collaborator with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs

Pinterest said on Thursday co-founder Evan Sharp is leaving the company to join LoveFrom, a firm led by Jony Ive, the designer of many iconic Apple products. Sharp built Pinterest's original platform and oversaw its rapid growth in the past decade, and most recently served as the company's chief design and creative officer.

Sharp founded the online scrapbook and photo-sharing platform along with Ben Silbermann, who is the company's chief executive officer, and Paul Sciarra, who left in 2012.

He will transition into an advisory role and continue to serve as a board member, the company said in a blog post.

Ive co-founded design firm LoveFrom with fellow designer Marc Newson. "LoveFrom is a creative collective", the firm's website says. Its clients include home rental company Airbnb and Italian luxury car maker Ferrari.

Ive was a close creative collaborator with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. He spent more than two decades at the tech giant before leaving in 2019, and led the design of the candy-colored iMac devices that helped Apple re-emerge from near death in the 1990s as well as the design of the iPhone.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

