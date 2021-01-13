Technology News
loading

Pinduoduo E-Commerce Firm Had Nearly 12-Hour Working Shifts on Daily Basis, Employee Says

"When I was working at Pinduoduo, I started working at 11am and usually finished at 11pm or 12pm, six days a week," the employee said.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 January 2021 17:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Pinduoduo E-Commerce Firm Had Nearly 12-Hour Working Shifts on Daily Basis, Employee Says

The labour protection department where Pinduoduo is headquartered is looking into company's working hours

Highlights
  • Pinduoduo is one of China's Internet giants
  • The employee released a video in which he described long working hours
  • He had posted a photo of an employee being carried away in an ambulance

A former employee at China's Pinduoduo on Wednesday told state news agency Xinhua of long working hours at the ecommerce firm after the recent death of an employee there.

"When I was working at Pinduoduo, I started working at 11am and usually finished at 11pm or 12pm, six days a week," the employee, who gave his surname as Wang, told Xinhua.

Pinduoduo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. It earlier confirmed that a female employee collapsed while walking home from work with a colleague on December 29 and later died in hospital. The cause of her death was not disclosed.

Pinduoduo is one of China's Internet giants, a sector under fire by the authorities and facing new rules aimed at reining them in.

The labour protection department of the district in Shanghai where Pinduoduo is headquartered is looking into the company's working hours and employment contracts, the Beijing Youth Daily reported last week.

"Anti-trust is the big background," said Liu Wanyong, former senior editor at China Youth Daily. "So the Chinese media attack big Internet firms that they believe to be 'monopolistic' because it's the politically correct thing to do."

Wang came to the attention of Chinese social media watchers after he released a video in which he described long working hours and said he had been fired for posting a photo of a Pinduoduo employee being carried away in an ambulance.

The company told Reuters it had fired Wang because he had previously made a series of "malicious" comments about Pinduoduo on social media.

The Xinhua report was read 1.29 million times on Wednesday, and topics mentioning Pinduoduo and its company culture have been among the top trending ones on China's Twitter-like Weibo over the past week.

Wang did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Pinduoduo
Oppo A93 5G Gets Listed on Telecom Site; Shows Specifications, Pricing Ahead of Possible Launch
Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i, ThinkBook 14p Gen 2, ThinkBook 16p Gen 2, ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i Laptops Launched at CES 2021

Related Stories

Pinduoduo E-Commerce Firm Had Nearly 12-Hour Working Shifts on Daily Basis, Employee Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  3. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  4. GeForce RTX 3060 Mid-Range GPU With Ray Tracing Launched: Price in India
  5. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  6. WhatsApp Says ‘No Change’ in Data Sharing With Facebook for User Chats
  7. Oppo Enco X TWS Earphones to Launch in India on January 18
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  10. Vivo Y12s Arrives in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Mobile App Downloads Hit 218 Billion, Consumer Spend Reaches $143 Billion in 2020: App Annie
  2. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  3. Apple Invests $100 Million to Back Entrepreneurs of Colour as Part of Racial Justice Effort
  4. Reserve Bank of India Forms Group to Evaluate Digital Lending
  5. Samsung Galaxy M02s Will Go on Sale Starting January 19, Amazon Listing Reveals
  6. Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i, ThinkBook 14p Gen 2, ThinkBook 16p Gen 2, ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i Laptops Launched at CES 2021
  7. Pinduoduo E-Commerce Firm Had Nearly 12-Hour Working Shifts on Daily Basis, Employee Says
  8. Oppo A93 5G Gets Listed on Telecom Site; Shows Specifications, Pricing Ahead of Possible Launch
  9. Google Backs Joe Biden’s Immigration Efforts, Will Cover Fees in Threatened DACA Programme
  10. Facebook Can Face Broader Watchdog Action, EU Court Adviser Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com