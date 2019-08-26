Swedish YouTuber, self-proclaimed comedian, game streamer, and controversy magnet Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg – better known by his online persona PewDiePie – has hit the 100 million subscribers mark on YouTube. In doing so, PewDiePie has become the first individual creator to reach the elusive 100 million subscribers mark on his eponymous YouTube channel, which is only the second YouTube channel to enter the 100 million subscribers club after Indian music label and movie studio T-Series breached that mark earlier this year. YouTube congratulated its most valuable individual vlogger by creating a short video commemorating his journey over the years.

As of now, PewDiePie is the second biggest YouTube channel in terms of the subscriber count. Moreover, he was also in the top ten list of highest-paid YouTube personalities in the world last year with, and in the previous year as well. But that feat sounds even more impressive after the controversies that engulfed him which involved everything from getting blasted by the online community for creating anti-Semitic videos to creating a distasteful music video to diss rival YouTube channel T-series.

PewDiePie's journey to gaining 100 million subscribers has been marked by YouTube, with the Google-owned platform sharing a congratulatory video that documents his growth and journey from the beginning to eventually becoming the biggest individual YouTube personality. The Swedish content creator, who tied the knot with his girlfriend earlier this month in London, has been embroiled in one controversy after another, but remains a darling among his fans who have gone as far as launching a viral “subscribe to PewDiePie” campaign to make him the YouTube king.

PewDiePie relinquished the competition to the 100 million subscribers achievement back in May, when T-series became the first channel to reach that milestone after a bitter rivalry that saw a lot of shade and heat thrown by the Swede. Back in 2017, the vlogger was in hot waters after he used a racial slur, specifically the N-word, while livestreaming a game.

That same year, he was dropped by Disney's Maker Studios and YouTube itself cancelled his reality series after a report surfaced that he made anti-Semitic videos. Apologies followed, and then more came, but PewDiePie regained his mojo and now stands as the only individual creator with a formidable 100 million subscribers on his channel.