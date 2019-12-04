Technology News
loading

Cabinet Approves Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Introduced in Parliament This Session

Personal Data Protection Bill is likely to contain broad guidelines on collection, storage, and processing of personal data.

By | Updated: 4 December 2019 13:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Cabinet Approves Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Introduced in Parliament This Session

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Prakash Javadekar

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the approval of Personal Data Protection Bill by the Cabinet

Highlights
  • Bill will spell out a framework for handling of personal data
  • The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting headed by PM Narendra Modi
  • The bill will be introduced in the Parliament during the current session

The government on Wednesday approved the Personal Data Protection Bill that will spell out a framework for handling of personal data including its processing by public and private entities. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Bill will be introduced in Parliament during the current Winter Session.

The Bill is likely to contain broad guidelines on collection, storage, and processing of personal data, consent of individuals, penalties and compensation, code of conduct and an enforcement model.

Last week, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will soon introduce a robust and balanced Personal Data Protection Bill in Parliament, adding that India will never compromise on data sovereignty.

Developing story, check back for more.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Personal Data Protection Bill
Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Seek Floor Price for Data Tariffs, COAI Letter to TRAI Reveals
Google Play's Best of 2019 Awards: Here Are the Winners
Honor Smartphones
Cabinet Approves Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Introduced in Parliament This Session
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia-Branded 5G Phone With Snapdragon 765 SoC Set to Launch Next Year
  2. Realme U1, Realme C1, Realme 1, and Realme 2 Won’t Get Android 10 Update
  3. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  4. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Now Live: Here's How They Compare
  5. Jio Unveils Rs. 1,776 All-in-One Prepaid Recharge Ahead of Tariff Hike
  6. Realme to Launch World’s First Snapdragon 865, 765G Phones, Executive Claims
  7. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  8. Vivo V17 India Launch Set for December 9, Company Confirms
  9. Xiaomi Mi 10 With Snapdragon 865 SoC To Launch 'Very Soon'
  10. Watch the First Black Widow Trailer in 5 Indian Languages
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play's Best of 2019 Awards: Here Are the Winners
  2. Cabinet Approves Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Introduced in Parliament This Session
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea Seek Floor Price for Data Tariffs, COAI Letter to TRAI Reveals
  4. Motorola Promises to Launch Flagship Smartphones With Latest Qualcomm Chipsets in 2020
  5. Vikram Lander: Our Own Orbiter Had Already Located It, ISRO Chief Claims
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Smartphone SoC Announced, Snapdragon 765 and 765G With Integrated 5G Debut As Well
  7. Realme Will be First to Launch Phones With Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765G SoCs, Company Executive Claims
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Idea New Plans Live: How the Updated Prepaid Recharge Plans Compare
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Check Price in India, Specifications
  10. Nokia-Branded 5G Phone With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Zeiss Optics Set to Launch Next Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.