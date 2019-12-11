Technology News
loading

Personal Data Protection Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Protests

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rejected the Opposition's objection, saying "by this data protection, they are safeguarding the rights of Indians".

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 16:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Personal Data Protection Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Protests

Photo Credit: Money Sharma/ AFP

Ravi Shankar Prasad said data protection bill will safeguard the rights of Indians

Highlights
  • Centre on Wednesday introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019
  • The move was vehemently opposed by the Congress and the TMC
  • They called it a violation of "fundamental rights" of citizens

The Centre on Wednesday introduced the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, empowering the government to ask companies including Facebook, Google, and others for anonymised personal data and non-personal data.

The move was vehemently opposed by the Congress and the TMC. Calling it a violation of "fundamental rights" of citizens, they demanded its (the bill's) examination by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Introducing the Bill in the Lower House, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad rejected the Opposition's objection, saying "by this data protection, they are safeguarding the rights of Indians".

"As per the architecture of the Bill, if data is taken without consent of the individual, you will suffer a penalty," Prasad said.

"The second is, if you misuse the data beyond the permissible consent, you will suffer consequences. And we have given penalty of crores of rupees on all the persons. Therefore, by this data protection, they are safeguarding the rights of Indian."

Referring to the Opposition's claim that the Supreme Court (SC) has held that privacy is a fundamental right of individuals, the Minister said the members are right but the apex court had also pointed that a corrupt person don't have the right of privacy.

"The SC in Aadhaar case itself had emphasised that we must come with a data protection law. Therefore, there is a mandate of the SC also that we must come with the data protection law," Prasad said.

The Minister clarified that the government did not come with this Bill suddenly and that it had set up a committee headed by a very distinguished SC judge Justice B.N. Srikrishna before taking the decision.

"They had set up a member committee also. They had the widest consultations in the entire country. At least 2,000 recommendations came. After the discussions, we have come here."

The Bill has created quite a buzz since Tuesday after it came to light that the latest version of the Bill seeks to allow the use of personal and non-personal data of users in some cases, especially when national security is involved.

Several legal experts have already red-flagged the issue and said the provision will give the government unaccounted access to personal data of users in the country.

It is learnt that the Bill defines personal data as information that can help in the identification of an individual and has characteristics, traits and other features of a person's identity.

Raising objection over the Bill, Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said "our privacy is already under threat".

"Snooping industries has been growing under your leadership... When our privacy is under threat, when our people are fighting in the SC for the battle of privacy that time I think this kind of Bill should be examined thoroughly."

He said that the government should not bring this Bill in such a "supercilious" manner. "I know that you are in a majority of numbers but you cannot bulldoze this kind of Bill in such a supercilious manner. This Bill should be examined thoroughly by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

TMC's Saugata Roy opposed the Bill, saying "there is no necessity for this Bill".

"The problem of privacy can be dealt with under existing laws of the country... This will further made matters complicated and lead to bureaucratic hassles. This Bill will not give us protection from snooping by foreign and regional companies on our data."

Opposing the introduction of the Bill, TMC's Mahua Moitra said the move is a "violation of fundamental rights of privacy of citizens held by the Supreme Court. "We oppose the Bill in its current form and request to put up to the Standing Committee for Information Technology."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Personal Data Protection Bill, PDP Bill, Ravi Shankar Prasad, MeitY
ISRO Successfully Launches RISAT-2BR1 Surveillance Satellite, 9 Foreign Satellites Aboard PSLV-QL Rocket
Vivo X30 Pro Tipped to Have 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor in Its Quad Rear Camera Setup
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Personal Data Protection Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Protests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Successfully Launches Surveillance Satellite, 9 Foreign Satellites
  2. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  3. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  4. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  5. Apple’s New Mac Pro Can Cost Over $50,000
  6. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  7. Vivo V17 First Impressions
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  10. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Successfully Inserts RISAT-2BR1 Satellite Into Orbit, Touches 319 Foreign Satellite Launch Mark
  2. Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Specifications
  3. Realme X50 5G to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, Company Reveals
  4. Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India
  5. Vivo X30 Pro Tipped to Have 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor in Its Quad Rear Camera Setup
  6. Personal Data Protection Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Protests
  7. ISRO Successfully Launches RISAT-2BR1 Surveillance Satellite, 9 Foreign Satellites Aboard PSLV-QL Rocket
  8. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts, Aims to Offer ‘Flexibility’ to Users
  10. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Launch Set for December 26, Oppo Enco Free True Wireless Earbuds Also Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.