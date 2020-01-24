Technology News
loading

Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee

Draft Bill empowers the government to ask companies including Facebook, Google and others for anonymised personal data and non-personal data.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 12:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee
Highlights
  • Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 has been referred to a JPC
  • It has been constituted under the chairmanship of Meenakshi Lekhi
  • Views and suggestions on the Bill to be sought: Lok Sabha Secretariat

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, which was introduced in Lok Sabha in the winter session last year, has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) of both the Houses. The JPC has been constituted under the chairmanship of New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi for examination and report.

"It has been decided to seek views and suggestions on the Bill from individuals and associations and bodies concerned," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement on Thursday.

Those desirous of submitting their views and suggestions to the Committee may send two copies of their written memoranda and suggestions either in English or Hindi on the subject to the Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat or e-mail at jpc-datalaw@sansad.nic.in or at meenakashi.lekhi@sansad.nic.in within three weeks from the date of publication, the statement said.

The memoranda submitted to the committee would form part of the records of the committee and would be treated as "confidential and would enjoy the privilege of the committee", it said.

"Those who wish to appear before the Committee, besides submitting Memoranda, are also requested to specifically indicate so. However, the Committee's decision in this regard shall be final."

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, while introducing the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha on December 11, announced that the draft Bill empowers the government to ask companies including Facebook, Google and others for anonymised personal data and non-personal data.

"By this data protection, we (government) is safeguarding the rights of Indians. As per the architecture of the Bill, if data is taken without consent of the individual, you will suffer a penalty," Prasad said.

There was a buzz when the Bill's latest version was introduced in the Lok Sabha, especially the provision seeking to allow the use of personal and non-personal data of users in some cases, especially when national security is involved.

Several legal experts have already red-flagged the issue and said the provision will give the government unaccounted access to personal data of users in the country. It is learnt that the Bill defines personal data as information that can help in the identification of an individual and has characteristics, traits and other features of a person's identity.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PDP Bill, Personal Data Protection Bill, JPC
Make in India: Mobile and Component Manufacturing Said to Get Special Push in Budget

Related Stories

Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing:: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  3. Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Gets a Discount of Rs. 100
  4. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  6. Huawei Band 4 With Colour Display, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7, More: Which Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10000?
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Prices Leaked
  9. TRAI Tells Bombay High Court New Broadcast Sector Tariffs Empower Consumers
  10. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 to Get Wi-Fi Calling Support This Month, Rollout Timeline Announced for All Phones
  2. Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee
  3. India vs New Zealand First T20I Match: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online
  4. Make in India: Mobile and Component Manufacturing Said to Get Special Push in Budget
  5. Xerox Nominates New HP Board After Buyout Rebuffs
  6. Intel Signals 2020 Will Be a Turnaround Year for Chip Industry Leader
  7. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Soundbar Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 29,999
  8. Sony to Launch PlayStation Now Service in India This Year: Report
  9. Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Price Discounted By Rs. 100, Now Priced at Rs. 1,399
  10. Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Put on Hold: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.