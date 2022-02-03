Technology News
loading

Pegasus: FBI Confirms It Bought Spyware From Israel's NSO Group

FBI suggested its motivation was to “stay abreast of emerging technologies and tradecraft.”

By Associated Press | Updated: 3 February 2022 10:57 IST
Pegasus: FBI Confirms It Bought Spyware From Israel's NSO Group

NSO Group does not identify its clients but says it sells its products only to state security agencies

Highlights
  • FBI said it acquired Pegasus “for product testing and evaluation only”
  • An FBI spokesperson did not say what the agency paid NSO Group
  • In November, US Commerce Department blacklisted NSO Group

The FBI has confirmed purchasing NSO Group's powerful spyware tool Pegasus, whose chronic abuse to surveil journalists, dissidents and human rights activists has long been established. It suggested its motivation was to “stay abreast of emerging technologies and tradecraft.”

The agency added in a statement Wednesday that it obtained a limited licence from the Israeli firm “for product testing and evaluation only,” never using it operationally or to support any investigation.

But critics wondered why the premier US law enforcement agency would need to pay for access to a notorious surveillance tool that has been extensively researched by public interest cyber sleuths if its interest was so limited.

“Spending millions of dollars to line the pockets of a company that is widely known to serially facilitate widespread human rights abuses, possible criminal acts, and operations that threaten the US's own national security is definitely troubling,” said Ron Deibert, director of Citizen Lab, the University of Toronto internet watchdog that has exposed dozens of Pegasus hacks since 2016.

“At the very least, this seems like a terribly counterproductive, irresponsible, and ill-conceived way” to keep abreast of surveillance tech, he added.

An FBI spokesperson did not say what the agency paid NSO Group or when, but The New York Times reported last week that it obtained a one-year licence for $5 million (roughly Rs. ), testing it in 2019. On Wednesday, The Guardian quoted a source familiar with the deal as saying the FBI paid $4 million (roughly Rs. ) to renew the licence but never used the spyware, which infiltrates a target's smartphone, granting access to all its communications and location data and converting it into a remote eavesdropping device.

In November, the US Commerce Department blacklisted NSO Group, barring it from access to US technology. Apple subsequently sued the company, calling it “amoral 21st century mercenaries.”

NSO Group has said Pegasus is programmed not to target phones with the +1 US country code, but American citizens living abroad have been among its victims.

Deibert, of Citizen Lab, called for a congressional investigation. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon said in a statement that the US public deserves greater transparency from its government about any “relationships with NSO and other cyber-mercenaries” and should know if its government “believes the use of these tools against Americans is legal.”

People hacked with Pegasus have included Uganda-based US diplomats, Mexican and Saudi journalists, leading members of Poland's opposition, the ex-wife of Dubai's ruler and her British lawyers, Palestinian human rights activists, and Finnish diplomats.

NSO does not identify its clients but says it sells its products only to state security agencies upon approval of Israel's Defence Ministry. It says the products are intended to be used against criminals and terrorists.

The key parts of the FBI statement issued Wednesday, initially in response to a request from the Guardian:

"The FBI works diligently to stay abreast of emerging technologies and tradecraft — not just to explore a potential legal use but also to combat crime and to protect both the American people and our civil liberties. That means we routinely identify, evaluate, and test technical solutions and services for a variety of reasons, including possible operational and security concerns they might pose in the wrong hands.

“The FBI procured a limited licence for product testing and evaluation only, there was no operational use in support of any investigation. Since our testing and evaluation is complete, and we chose not to proceed with use of the software, the licence is no longer active. Accordingly, the software is no longer functional.“

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pegasus, NSO Group, FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Citizen Lab
PayPal, Hit by eBay Loss, Reports Major Loss in Q4 Revenue
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ India Launch Date Set for February 16; Price, Specifications Teased

Related Stories

Pegasus: FBI Confirms It Bought Spyware From Israel's NSO Group
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  2. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity
  5. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  6. Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED (B5302) Premium Laptop Debuts in India
  7. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 Alleged Certification Listings Suggest What to Expect
  10. Xiaomi 12 mini Could Rival iPhone 13 mini, Renders Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Confident About Future as It Post Strong Profit After ‘Transformational’ 2021
  2. Twitter Articles Feature Reportedly in the Works, Could Offer Support for Longer Posts
  3. Netgear Nighthawk AX1800 (EAX20), Nighthawk AX6000 (EAX80) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Extenders Launched in India
  4. Nintendo Switch Sales Top 100 Million, Surpassing Wii’s Lifetime Figure
  5. Israel Upholds Use of Surveillance Technology on Protesters’ Smartphones
  6. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Aanand L. Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikkhil Advani for Web Series
  7. NASA to Retire International Space Station in January 2031, Lays Out Plans for Final Years
  8. Xiaomi 12 mini Tipped to Be in Works, Leaked Renders Suggest Possible iPhone 13 mini Rival
  9. MIUI 13 With Core System Improvements Launched in India; Rollout for Xiaomi, Redmi Phones Starting Q1 2022
  10. Toxicity May Negatively Impact DOGE Brand, Says Co-Founder Billy Markus Urging Focus Shift From Speculations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.