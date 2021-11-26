Technology News
loading

Amid Pegasus Scandal, Israel Reportedly Slashes List of Countries Which Can Buy Cyber Tech

Israel has been under pressure to rein in exports of spyware since July.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 November 2021 10:45 IST
Amid Pegasus Scandal, Israel Reportedly Slashes List of Countries Which Can Buy Cyber Tech

NSO has denied any wrongdoing, saying it sells its tools only to governments and law enforcement agencies

Highlights
  • Earlier this month, US officials placed NSO on a trade blacklist
  • NSO said it was dismayed by the decision
  • NSO has also faced lawsuits and criticism from big tech firms

Israel slashed its list of countries eligible to buy its cyber technologies following concern over possible abuses abroad of a hacking tool sold by Israeli firm NSO Group, Israel's Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Thursday.

The newspaper, which did not disclose its sources, said Mexico, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates were among countries which would now be barred from importing Israeli cyber tech. The list of countries licensed to buy it had been cut to just 37 states, down from 102.

Israel's Defence Ministry, responding to the report, said in a statement it takes "appropriate steps" when terms of usage set in export licenses it issues are violated, but stopped short of confirming any licenses had been revoked.

Israel has been under pressure to rein in exports of spyware since July, when a group of international news organisations reported that NSO's Pegasus tool had been used to hack into phones of journalists, government officials, and rights activists in several countries.

Those reports prompted Israel to review the cyber export policy administered by the Defence Ministry.

Morocco and the UAE, which both normalised relations with Israel last year, as well as Saudi Arabia and Mexico were among countries where Pegasus has been linked to political surveillance, according to Amnesty International and the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab which studies surveillance.

NSO has denied any wrongdoing, saying it sells its tools only to governments and law enforcement agencies and has safeguards in place to prevent misuse.

Earlier this month, US officials placed NSO on a trade blacklist or selling spyware to governments that misused it. The company said it was dismayed by the decision, since its technologies "support US national security interests and policies by preventing terrorism and crime".

NSO has also faced lawsuits and criticism from big tech firms who accuse it of exposing their customers to hacking. Apple Inc was the latest to sue NSO this week.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NSO Group, Pegasus, Spyware
WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages, Reactions Info Tab Spotted

Related Stories

Amid Pegasus Scandal, Israel Reportedly Slashes List of Countries Which Can Buy Cyber Tech
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2021 Sales: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. PUBG New State Review: Worth Switching From Battlegrounds Mobile India?
  3. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  4. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  6. Watch: GTA San Andreas Recreated With Far Cry 5 Dunia Engine
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. Xiaomi MIUI 13 Launch Date, Eligible Devices Tipped
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  10. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
#Latest Stories
  1. Amid Pegasus Scandal, Israel Reportedly Slashes List of Countries Which Can Buy Cyber Tech
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages, Reactions Info Tab Spotted
  3. EU to Limit Political Advertisements Online; Facebook, Google to Face Fine if They Don't Comply
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, Reno 7 SE 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Online Payments Firm Stripe Is Rethinking a Return to Crypto
  6. J.R.R. Tolkien's Estate Blocks Crypto Token From Being Named After the Late Writer and His Works
  7. Xiaomi MIUI 13 Tipped to Launch on December 16, Eligible Device List Surfaces Online
  8. TRAI Wants Free USSD Messages for All Users to Encourage Digital Payments
  9. Micromax to Launch New Smartphones in India in Mid-December, Tipster Says
  10. Redmi General Manager Teases New Phone With Dimensity 7000, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com