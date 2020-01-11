Technology News
loading

PayU Buys PaySense for $185 Million to Merge It With LazyPay

Prashanth Ranganathan, the current CEO of PaySense will lead PayU's credit business in the country.

By | Updated: 11 January 2020 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PayU Buys PaySense for $185 Million to Merge It With LazyPay

PayU has acquired digital credit start-up PaySense for $185 million.

Highlights
  • CEO of PaySense will retain a stake at the merged enterprise
  • PaySense's employees will become part of PayU's team
  • Prashanth Ranganathan will manage the credit business of PayU

Digital credit platform PayU on Friday announced it will merge the business operations of "buy now pay later" platform LazyPay and PaySense to build a full-stack digital lending platform in India. PayU has acquired digital credit start-up PaySense for $185 million.

According to the company, the planned merger is aligned with its long term vision of orchestrating a fintech ecosystem in India by partnering with the right companies and offering multiple financial services.

"Technology has the power to completely transform people's access to financial services and the credit market in India is ripe for further digital disruption. This merger is the next step in our journey as we accelerate our vision for credit in India," Siddhartha Jajodia, Global Head of Credit, PayU, said in a statement.

"We're delighted to welcome Prashanth and his experienced team as we integrate this fast-growing business and build a full-stack digital lending platform aligned with PayU's overall plan of orchestrating a broader fintech ecosystem in the region."

As a part of the deal, Prashanth Ranganathan, the current CEO of PaySense will lead PayU's credit business in the country as the CEO of the new enterprise.

"Providing more Indian consumers with access to credit is crucial to helping individuals grow and succeed. PayU is a natural partner for us as we both strive to make finance more simple, accessible and transparent. We're excited to start bringing our personal loan product to more consumers throughout India and truly democratise credit," said Ranganathan, Founder and CEO, PaySense.

He will continue to retain a stake in the merged enterprise, while all the other investors and shareholders will exit.

PaySense's strong management team of seasoned technology and fintech experts will also become part of the PayU's credit team, adding value to the combined business.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: PayU, PaySense, LazyPay
Microsoft Contractors in China Listened to Skype Chats With 'No Security', Company Changes Process

Related Stories

PayU Buys PaySense for $185 Million to Merge It With LazyPay
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MarQ by Flipkart Launches Falkon Aerbook Thin-and-Light Laptop
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India on January 23, Flipkart Teases
  3. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  4. Realme 5i or Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. BSNL Launches 200Mbps Broadband Plan With 1.5TB Data FUP at Rs. 1,999
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant Reportedly in Development
  10. Realme X2 Pro Starts Getting Android 10 Beta Update: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Oyo Office Target of Surprise Search by Tax Officials, as SoftBank Faces Investor Security
  2. PayU Buys PaySense for $185 Million to Merge It With LazyPay
  3. Microsoft Contractors in China Listened to Skype Chats With 'No Security', Company Changes Process
  4. Apple Offering Free Replacement of Faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases
  5. Instagram Gets New SloMo, Echo, and Duo Filters for Boomberang
  6. Facebook Tipped to Launch TikTok-Competitor Lasso in India This Year, WhatsApp Integration Spotted as Well
  7. Takeaway Seals Victory in $8-Billion Just Eat Bidding War
  8. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Can Be Extradited to US, Canada Attorney General Says
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Set for January 23, Flipkart Teaser Suggests
  10. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Launched With 200Mbps Speeds, 1.5TB Data FUP
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.