Technology News
loading

Paytm Payments Bank Says Telcos Should Act Faster to Counter Online Fraud

Paytm Payments Bank, which also houses the Paytm wallet, recently filed an FIR against fraudsters.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 28 February 2020 14:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Paytm Payments Bank Says Telcos Should Act Faster to Counter Online Fraud

Fraudsters can very easily send spoof SMSes from headers like "PYTM" or "PAY TM"

Highlights
  • Paytm recently filed an FIR against fraudsters
  • Telecom players should act fast to counter online frauds: Paytm
  • Telecom players should act fast to counter the menace of online frauds

Telecom companies in India need to implement stringent preventive and punitive measures to counter the menace of online frauds executed through spam SMS or calls, a top Paytm Payments Bank (PPB) executive said on Thursday.

Paytm Payments Bank, which also houses the Paytm wallet, recently filed an FIR against fraudsters.

"Telecom players should act fast to counter the menace of online frauds, where consumers are duped via fake SMSes and calls done on their networks," Jatinder Thakar, Senior Vice President -- Risk Management at Paytm Payments Bank told IANS.

Paytm Payments Bank said it is working closely with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), banks and telcos to ensure that customers do not get duped by fraudsters.

Considering the ways in which fraudsters have deceived customers, a telco that does not take action on fraudulent use of telecom resources is the weakest link and origination point of cyber fraud, the company said.

"Fraudsters are continuing to use the telco platforms to spam millions of telecom users with phishing and other such fraudulent SMSes and calls. Even if 0.01 per cent of this base gets defrauded, it is a huge number, and a loss of hard earned money for these victims, to the tune of lakhs of rupees," Thakar added.

Fraudsters take advantage of multiple lapses in the processes today, such as the very limited "Know Your Business" process followed by telcos before issuing bulk SMS facility to an organisation/institution/individual. This makes it very easy for fraudsters to register and start sending millions of SMSes in bulk.

In addition, the limited KYC requirements are paper-based KYC despite having the option of digital KYC or video KYC.

Moreover, fraudsters can still target most of the customers who have their number in Do Not Disturb (DND) registry of TRAI.

Fraudsters can very easily send spoof SMSes from headers like "PYTM" or "PAY TM", with no challenges, PPB said.

Cybercriminals can also impersonate banks by putting in content like "Your Paytm account will be blocked", and there is no check on SMS content.

Lack of an intelligent system for blocking of issuance of SIM cards to identified fraudsters is another issue, according to the company.

Even if a single mobile number of the fraudster is identified, caught and blocked, the fraudster can simply issue a new SIM and start all over again.

"As a first step, the initial due diligence needs to be made more stringent so that telecom resources (bulk SMS and calling facility) are not provided by telcos to fraudsters, and are for a legitimate use," said Thakar.

"Further, if a customer or a bank files a complaint against fraudulent messages/calls, the telecom service provider should be able to block such fraudsters immediately, and provide their due diligence details to law enforcement agencies immediately for strict action" he added.

On its part, PPB said it has been taking major countermeasures to safeguard user accounts including the use of the latest cybersecurity tools with important updates.

The new feature analyses 'rogue' apps such as Teamviewer, Anydesk and Quicksupport on user devices which might trigger fraudulent transactions and advises users to uninstall them.

The bank is also leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to instantly detect suspicious transactions. Depending on the identified threat level of a transaction, the AI either slows it down or completely blocks the payment from getting completed.

The AI has been specifically designed keeping in mind the patterns of the various scams being run by fraudsters and is, therefore, able to combat most attacks on user accounts in real-time, PPB said, adding that the feedback on the new security features has been overwhelmingly positive.

"Our purpose is to build a trusted digital payments ecosystem and prevent customers from getting duped by such frauds. When an individual customer loses money through these frauds, it adversely impacts the growth and trust in digital payments. Telcos are the most important stakeholder, as their channel is used to proliferate these frauds, need to expedite their actions to stop such fraudulent activities," Thakar said.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm Payments Bank
Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week

Related Stories

Paytm Payments Bank Says Telcos Should Act Faster to Counter Online Fraud
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With 8GB RAM Ahead of Launch
  2. Vodafone Idea Seeks Rs. 35 per GB as Minimum Tariff Amid Financial Woes
  3. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Now Receiving Android 10 Update in India
  5. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  6. Realme Band to Go on Sale Just After Its Launch on March 5
  7. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765 5G SoC, Quad Cameras Unveiled
  8. Samsung Vows to Fix Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera After Initial Reviews
  9. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version Rolling Out With Windows 10 Update
  10. Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsft Edge Now Allows Users to Block Potentially Unwanted Applications
  2. Paytm Payments Bank Says Telcos Should Act Faster to Counter Online Fraud
  3. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Netflix Upgrades Mobile, Basic Plan to HD Video Quality in New Test in India
  5. New Study Finds Data Centres Not as Harmful to the Planet as Earlier Thought
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Get Facial Recognition, Gestures Improvements With New Update: Report
  7. Realme 5 Pro, Realme X Start Receiving Android 10 Update With Realme UI in India
  8. Scientists Discover What Could Be Earth's Second Ever Mini-Moon
  9. Jio 4G, Planned 5G Networks Don't Have a Single Chinese Component, Mukesh Ambani Tells Donald Trump
  10. Nubia Red Magic 5G Alleged Live Photo, Gameplay Test Results Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.