NDTV Gadgets360.com

Paytm Mall to Host Dedicated Store for Lenovo SMB Laptops

, 01 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Paytm Mall to Host Dedicated Store for Lenovo SMB Laptops

Aiming to reach out to 10 million Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) by 2020, global PC and smart devices brand Lenovo and global chip giant Intel on Wednesday announced a partnership with Paytm Mall. Under the partnership, Paytm Mall, which is owned by Paytm Ecommerce Pvt, will host a dedicated Lenovo brand store on its platform to drive discovery and sale of the SMB range of laptops.

According to Lenovo, the brand store will enable the customers to make instant purchases and also avail of cashback offers. Customers will get fast deliveries and protection against in-transit damage, the company said in a statement. They will also get a GST invoice that will facilitate claiming input tax.

"While SMBs are driving tremendous innovation, they still face challenges when it comes to adoption of the right IT infrastructure to gain operational efficiencies. With this association, we look forward to empower our customers with the right range of products and services," Ashish Sikka, Head of SMB, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

"This initiative is in line with Intel India's effort to engage with growing business to establish the relevance of technology in general, and PCs in specific," said Rahul Malhotra, Director-Retail, Intel India.

There will be an option to purchase laptops on interest-free EMIs. The platform is also offering low-cost extended warranty and purchase offers to SMBs.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm Mall, Paytm, Lenovo
JRR Tolkein's The Fall of Gondolin and Other Books Releasing This August
Vivo Nex
Paytm Mall to Host Dedicated Store for Lenovo SMB Laptops
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Honor Note 10 With 6.95-inch Display, GPU Turbo, 5000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi A2 Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India, New Listing Page Says
  3. Flipkart Plus Programme With Free Delivery, No Fees Announced
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Release Date, Launch Offers Spotted
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sales Today at 12pm
  6. WhatsApp Group Video, Voice Calling Now Live for Android, iPhone Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Will Launch at a 'Reasonable Price', Says Company
  8. Lenovo to Launch First 5G Phone With Snapdragon 855, Executive Claims
  9. Samsung Galaxy On8 (2018) With Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  10. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Specifications, Camera Details Revealed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.