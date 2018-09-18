Paytm Mall has announced a festive season sale starting September 20 in India. The three-day sale, simply called the Festive Season sale, will host discounts and cashback offers on a number of products on its site, including smartphones and other electronics. The company has also announced that customers stand a chance to win a Suzuki Gixxer bike during the sale period. Smartphones on offer during the sale period include the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy J8, Moto G6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, Honor Play, and more.

Paytm notes that there will be as much as 50 percent discount on varied smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB can be purchased for Rs. 67,900 with Rs. 6,000 cashback by using the code NOTE9 during checkout. Similarly, the Honor 9 Lite can be purchased for Rs. 13,945 with a 23 percent discount and a Rs. 2,000 cashback by using promocode MOB2000. The Moto G6 gets a 12 percent discount, with the discounted price at Rs. 15,814. The company is also offering a Rs. 1,500 cashback with promocode MOB1500. All the other offers on smartphones mentioned above are also listed with different cashbacks and discount offerings, and you can view them here. It is important to note that these offers may change on sale day.

Apart from smartphones, Paytm Mall has also listed up to 70 percent off on electronic products like cameras, headphones, and other accessories. The company promises up to 25 percent cashback on these products. It is also offering a flat 12 percent off on the Dell Inspiron 3000 laptop, with the no-cost EMI option as well. There's also a game called Drag and Drop that enables the user to win cashback vouchers and further discounts on favourite brands.

As mentioned, the Paytm festive sale will go from September 20 to September 23. To make the most out of the sale, we recommend you to register beforehand, and fill in your card and address details for faster checkout.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One 97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.