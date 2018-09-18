NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale Dates Announced, Will Offer Deals on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and More

Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale Dates Announced, Will Offer Deals on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and More

, 18 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale Dates Announced, Will Offer Deals on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and More

Paytm Mall Festive Season sale will go on from September 20 to September 23

Highlights

  • Paytm offers Rs. 6,000 cashback on the Galaxy Note 9
  • Honor 9 Lite is effectively priced at Rs. 13,945
  • The sale will begin on September 20

Paytm Mall has announced a festive season sale starting September 20 in India. The three-day sale, simply called the Festive Season sale, will host discounts and cashback offers on a number of products on its site, including smartphones and other electronics. The company has also announced that customers stand a chance to win a Suzuki Gixxer bike during the sale period. Smartphones on offer during the sale period include the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy J8, Moto G6, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, Honor Play, and more.

Paytm notes that there will be as much as 50 percent discount on varied smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB can be purchased for Rs. 67,900 with Rs. 6,000 cashback by using the code NOTE9 during checkout. Similarly, the Honor 9 Lite can be purchased for Rs. 13,945 with a 23 percent discount and a Rs. 2,000 cashback by using promocode MOB2000. The Moto G6 gets a 12 percent discount, with the discounted price at Rs. 15,814. The company is also offering a Rs. 1,500 cashback with promocode MOB1500. All the other offers on smartphones mentioned above are also listed with different cashbacks and discount offerings, and you can view them here. It is important to note that these offers may change on sale day.

Apart from smartphones, Paytm Mall has also listed up to 70 percent off on electronic products like cameras, headphones, and other accessories. The company promises up to 25 percent cashback on these products. It is also offering a flat 12 percent off on the Dell Inspiron 3000 laptop, with the no-cost EMI option as well. There's also a game called Drag and Drop that enables the user to win cashback vouchers and further discounts on favourite brands.

As mentioned, the Paytm festive sale will go from September 20 to September 23. To make the most out of the sale, we recommend you to register beforehand, and fill in your card and address details for faster checkout.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One 97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, Paytm Mall
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Nintendo Switch Online Can Be Purchased With Gold Points
India Leapfrogs US, Japan in Automation, AI Adoption: Study
Pricee
Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale Dates Announced, Will Offer Deals on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications Tipped in Leaked Live Images
  2. Motorola One Power Set to Debut in India on September 24
  3. Xiaomi Event Set for September 27, May Launch Mi Band 3 in India
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Flash Sale Today at 12pm via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  5. Avengers: Infinity War Gets Hindi Re-Release in India in October
  6. Honor 9i, 10, 9 Lite to Be Available With Discounts, Offers on Flipkart
  7. 18 Hidden iOS 12 Features Everyone Should Use
  8. WhatsApp for Android to Get 'Swipe to Reply' Feature: Report
  9. Xiaomi-Backed Huami Amazfit Verge With 5-Day Battery Life Launched
  10. Garmin Fenix 5X Plus Sports-Focused Smartwatch Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.