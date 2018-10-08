Climbing onto the festive bandwagon, Paytm Mall has also announced its own Maha Cashback Sale in India. The Paytm sale will go on from Tuesday, October 9 to next Monday, October 15, and deals on mobiles, laptops, and other electronics will be listed during the sale. Participants also stand a chance to win ten Samsung LED TVs, five Asus Laptops, seven Renault QWID cars, and the iPhone XS as well. The company has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent additional cashback on debit and credit transactions, and this offer is applicable on EMI transactions as well. Deals on smartphones like iPhone X, Vivo V11 Pro, Oppo F9 Pro, will be listed.

Paytm Mall will host flash deals every day from 2pm IST to 6pm IST during the sale period, and Re. 1 deals will also be listed with new products added every day. The company notes that the company will introduce special reduced prices of certain products from 8pm to midnight during the sale period. It hasn't detailed the products in question yet, but we expect to know more details as soon as the sale commences.

Coming to smartphones, the Paytm Maha Cashback sale will offer buyers up to Rs. 12,000 cashback, no-cost EMI options, up to Rs. 21,000 off on exchange of old phones, and reduced rates. Notable offers include Rs. 12,000 cashback on the iPhone X, Rs. 3,000 exchange bonus on the Vivo V11 Pro and the Oppo F9 Pro, and Rs. 2,000 cashback on the Vivo V7 smartphone. Other laptops and electronics will be listed with up to Rs. 20,000 cashback and no-cost EMI options as well.

Coming to home appliances, Paytm sale is offering up to 70 percent off on refrigerators, up to Rs. 10,000 cashback on water purifiers, 25 percent cashback on mixer grinders, and more. The Paytm sale is offering minimum of Rs. 2,250 cashback on Bluetooth speakers as well. It states that a total of Rs. 501 crore cashback is going to be listed during the sale, and one free Paytm Gold membership will be offered to users with purchases above Rs. 999 every hour during the sale period.

Paytm Mall will also feature several interactive games such as Treasure Hunt and Guess the Price for shoppers to play and win instant cash-back vouchers. While every customer who makes purchases during the Paytm sale stands a chance to win Asus laptops, iPhone XS, and Samsung LED TVs, customers who purchase above Rs. 999 will additionally stand a chance to win seven Renault QWID cars as well.

"We are excited to introduce the 'Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Sale' as we gear ourselves up for the upcoming festive season. Our team has been engaged in the preparation of this sale for the past 3 months where they have partnered with top brands, meticulously planned and scaled operations while building logistics to give users the best shopping experience and best offers on a wide range of products," Amit Sinha, Chief Operating Officer - Paytm Mall~CHECK~said in a statement.

Amazon and Flipkart are also hosting their annual Great Indian Festival sale from October 10 to October 15, and the Big Billion Days sale from October 10 to October 14 respectively. To know more about the smartphone deals in these two sales, head here.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One 97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.