Technology News
loading

Paytm President Says India's Secondary Listing Plan Would Be Undue Burden

India works on forging rules that would open the doors for Indian startups to list overseas and access deeper capital pools.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 September 2020 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Paytm President Says India's Secondary Listing Plan Would Be Undue Burden

Deora's comments come as India works on forging rules to open doors for Indian startups to list overseas

Highlights
  • Paytm counts Alibaba and Berkshire Hathaway among its backers
  • Paytm expects to become profitable within 12 to 18 months
  • Paytm now sells things ranging from flight tickets to mutual funds

India's potential plan to compel companies to do a secondary listing on an Indian stock exchange if they opt to first list on an overseas bourse would unfairly penalise Indian firms, according to a senior executive at fin-tech company Paytm.

"Companies should be allowed to list wherever they want. I think that would be good not just for the companies, but for the digital ecosystem," Madhur Deora, president of SoftBank-backed Paytm, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Deora's comments come as India works on forging rules that would open the doors for Indian startups to list overseas and access deeper capital pools.

Earlier this month however, Reuters reported that New Delhi is also considering mandating an Indian secondary listing for any Indian company that opts to first list abroad, a move investors fear will harm valuations.

"I would have preferred for that [decision] to be left to companies and their boards," said Deora. "This [idea] would complicate our lives."

Companies like Google that vie against Paytm in the digital payments space have no such obligation, noted Deora.

"The fact that we are Indian and we are domiciled in India, that should not create additional obligation for us," he said.

Paytm, which also counts Chinese tech giant Alibaba and Berkshire Hathaway among its backers, expects to become profitable within 12 to 18 months, said Deora, a former investment banker who joined the startup in 2016.

One of India's most valuable startups, Paytm began a decade ago as a platform for mobile recharges but it now sells things ranging from flight tickets to mutual funds. It competes with Google Pay, Walmart's PhonePe and Amazon Pay in India's digital payments market, which is set to more than double in value to $135 billion (roughly Rs. 9,93,134 crores) by 2023 from 2019.

"We want to go public only as a profitable company," Deora said without specifying a timeline for a listing.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm, SoftBank, Indian Stock Exchange
Sony Shares Slide as Microsoft Buys Bethesda-Owner ZeniMax to Boost Games Lineup
Ray-Ban Parent Luxottica Hit With Ransomware Attack, Company Says No Data Stolen

Related Stories

Paytm President Says India's Secondary Listing Plan Would Be Undue Burden
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  2. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  4. Moto E7 Plus Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  5. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Galactic Blue Edition Debuts With MS Dhoni Branding
  8. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  10. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC Announced, Enabling Truly Global 5G and HDR Gaming
  2. Android TV 11 Announced With Privacy, Performance Improvements
  3. Paytm President Says India's Secondary Listing Plan Would Be Undue Burden
  4. Mi 10T Series Set to Launch on September 30 Through Virtual Event: All You Need to Know
  5. Ray-Ban Parent Luxottica Hit With Ransomware Attack, Company Says No Data Stolen
  6. Sony Shares Slide as Microsoft Buys Bethesda-Owner ZeniMax to Boost Games Lineup
  7. Trump Administration Plans Two Meetings on Big Tech on September 23
  8. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  9. Rogue One Prequel Series Taps Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes as New Director, Begins Filming in October: Report
  10. TikTok Says a Coordinated Attack Was Behind Recent Spate of Suicide Clip Uploads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com