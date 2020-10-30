Technology News
loading

Paytm, Google Representatives Appear Before House Panel on Personal Data Protection Bill

Earlier, representatives of Twitter, Facebook, and Amazon have submitted their representations before a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

By ANI | Updated: 30 October 2020 14:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Paytm, Google Representatives Appear Before House Panel on Personal Data Protection Bill

JPC detailed information from the representative of these companies concerning consumer's data protection

Highlights
  • The JPC is going to call representatives Jio and Bharti Airtel
  • Cab aggregator companies Ola and Uber will be called next week
  • The JPC aims to collate views from all stakeholders

Representatives of Paytm and Google on Thursday appeared before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which is deliberating upon the various facets of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.

The JPC pooled ideas and detailed information from the representatives of these companies concerning consumer's data protection.

The JPC is going to call representatives of telecommunication companies Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel and cab aggregator companies Ola and Uber next week.

Sources said that representatives of Reliance Jio have been asked to appear before the JPC on November 4. Ola and Uber representatives will be called before the parliamentary committee on November 5 while Bharti Airtel and Truecaller representatives will be called on November 6.

Earlier, representatives of Twitter, Facebook and Amazon have submitted their representations before the JPC.

The JPC under the chairmanship of BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi aims to collate views from all stakeholders before the government tables the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 bill in the parliament. 

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Paytm, Ola, Uber, JPC
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Gaming Mice With TrueMove Air Sensor, IP54 Water Resistance Rating Launched
Asus ROG Phone 3 New Firmware Update Fixes Bypass Charging, Adds VoLTE Support on BSNL

Related Stories

Paytm, Google Representatives Appear Before House Panel on Personal Data Protection Bill
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Will No Longer Be Accessible in India from Friday
  2. PatchWall 3.0 Is Getting New Features Through a Software Update
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali Special Sales: Top Offers on Mobile Phones
  5. Poco Said to Launch New Smartphone Globally in First Half of December
  6. Mi Notebook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Launching in India Soon
  7. From Laxmmi Bomb to Ludo, What to Watch in November
  8. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Brings 8 New Prepaid Add-On Recharge Packs
  9. Vivo V20 Has Got a New Moonlight Sonata Colour Option in India
  10. Vi Emerged as Fastest 4G Operator in India, Followed by Airtel, Jio: Ookla
#Latest Stories
  1. Hold Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube Responsible for Spreading Hate, Fake News: Plea in Supreme Court
  2. Facebook to Face Legal Action in UK Over 'Illegal' Data Use, Campaign Group Says
  3. Rare Halloween Blue Moon to Appear on October 31 After 19 Years
  4. Amazon Sees COVID-19 Boosting Holiday Sales After Record Profit in 2 Consecutive Quarters
  5. Google Doodle for Halloween Brings ‘Magic Cat Academy’ Game Back from 2016
  6. Google Introduces Data Saver Feature for Android TV Users in India With Limited Mobile Data
  7. Tougher New Rules for Tech Giants, More Power to Enforcers: Europe Antitrust Chief
  8. Vivo Phone With Model Number V2031EA Spotted on TENAA; to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support
  9. Apple Grew to 29.2 Percent of Global Tablet Shipments in Q3 2020, Samsung in Second Place: IDC Report
  10. Twitter Says US Presidential Elections Could Hurt Advertisement Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com