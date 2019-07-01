Technology News
loading

Paytm Clarifies It Is Not Charging Extra for Digital Transactions

A report had earlier claimed that the company was planning to levy a fee on transactions.

By | Updated: 1 July 2019 17:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Paytm Clarifies It Is Not Charging Extra for Digital Transactions

Digital wallet Paytm on Monday refuted reports that it is going to charge users extra amount for digital transactions on its platform. The company's comments come after a report had earlier stated that it was planning to charge its customers as much as 1 percent of the transaction value starting today. 

"We would like to clarify that Paytm app/payment gateway owned by One97 Communications does not charge or levy any convenience/transaction fee from our customers on using any payment method which includes cards, UPI, net-banking and wallet.

"Paytm customers will continue using all the services available on the platform without any fee," the Noida-headquartered company said in a statement.

An ET report on Sunday had said that Paytm is going to allegedly charge 1 percent on payments via credit cards, 0.9 percent for debit cards and up to Rs. 12-15 through net banking and UPI-based methods.

According to the digital payments company, there have been few merchants like educational institutes or utility service providers who do not absorb credit card charges and expect customers to pay the same.

"In such cases, we recommend our users to pay through their debit cards and UPI to avoid these charges. We would like to reiterate that these charges aren't levied by Paytm in any scenario," said the company, adding that it does not have any plans to levy any such fee in the future.

Paytm had earlier announced that it has grabbed over 50 percent market share in the payment gateway industry. The company claimed it was ahead of the competition with largest volume and the largest merchant base and has processed over 400 million transactions each month for merchants which is five times higher than the next biggest player.

The digital payments firm is preferred by online platforms such as IRCTC, Zomato, Big Basket, PVR, Dominos, Jio, and Idea among others, for a majority share of their transactions.

Written with inputs from IANS

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Paytm
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Tecno Phantom Series Said to Be Launching in India on July 10
5G Adoption Will Be Slow Across Asia-Pacific: Moody's
Honor Smartphones
Paytm Clarifies It Is Not Charging Extra for Digital Transactions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Total Solar Eclipse 2019 on July 2: How to Watch It Online From Anywhere
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Vulgar Videos Made on Chinese Social Media Apps Now Infiltrate WhatsApp
  4. OnePlus 7 Pro Owners Get Spam Notifications Due to Internal Testing Error
  5. Samsung Galaxy A80 India Launch in July, Won’t Be Online Exclusive
  6. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
  7. LG Launches Stylo 5 Smartphone With Stylus Support, 3,500mAh Battery
  8. Realme Teases the Impending Arrival of Realme X in India
  9. Redmi K20 Series Shipments Cross 1 Million Units in a Month: Xiaomi
  10. Vivo Y12 3GB RAM Variant With 64GB Storage Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.