Paytm 12.12 Festival Sale Offers Cashbacks on Electronics

Continuing its trend of bringing all the year-end deals on a single day, Paytm on Tuesday kickstarted the much-anticipated 12.12 Festival sale. Under the new sale, the digital payments platform is offering a cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 on a minimum billing of Rs. 6,999 when purchasing electronics goods from Reliance Digital.

Alongside the cashback on Reliance Digital, the Paytm 12.12 Festival sale is also offering discounts on various food and fashion outlets around the country. There is 30 percent discount on buying pizzas from Pizza Hut, 50 percent off on purchasing apparels through Pantaloons, 20 percent cashback on purchasing edibles through Cafe Coffee Day, 10 percent cashback on minimum shopping of Rs. 500 from More stores, and a cashback of worth Rs. 200 on minimum shopping of Rs. 1,500 through Big Bazaar.

Paytm has listed brands such as Peter England, United Colors of Benetton, Woodland, VIP, and EdHardy, that all a part of the new sale. Likewise, you can avail offers on stores such as Central, Spencer's, Reliance Trends, Splash Fashion, Meena Bazaar, Taco Bell, Chai Point, PC Jeweller, and Lenskart among various others.

It is worth noting that the offers can only be availed on the stores that use POS (point of sale) systems and QR code to collect payments via Paytm and are its registered partners. Also, cashbacks available under the Paytm 12.12 sale will be credited directly to your Paytm wallet within 48 hours of purchase.

In addition to the 12.12 Festival sale, Paytm Mall is set to host the 2017 Grand Finale sale beginning December 13. The upcoming sale will bring up to Rs. 15,000 cashback on purchases of smartphones and up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on purchases of TVs, laptops and cameras. Customers purchasing under the Paytm Mall sale will also get a chance to win the iPhone X on a daily basis.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.