Technology News
loading

PayPal's New Global Technology Centre in Hyderabad Is Its Third in India

Paypal's other centres are in Chennai and Bengaluru.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PayPal's New Global Technology Centre in Hyderabad Is Its Third in India

American digital payments firm PayPal here on Tuesday announced expansion of its India footprint with the launch of third global technology centre.

Guru Bhat, Vice-President and Head of Engineering, PayPal India, said the Hyderabad facility would house around 100 engineers across roles, including risk management and operations, to provide cutting-edge digital payments solutions to customers around the world.

Paypal's other centres are in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The expansion follows the acquisition of fraud prevention platform Simility in 2018. The new centre will focus on leveraging PayPal's extensive expertise in data science, risk management and machine learning to empower small and medium-sized businesses to identify and protect themselves from fraud.

The Nasdaq-listed firm said the Hyderabad centre would play a critical role in advancing the digitisation goals of the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India by enabling new-age businesses to adopt digital payments in a safe and secure manner.

Bhat said PayPal was working with its partners on data localisation as mandated by the RBI.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Simility, PayPal
Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Tipped to Launch in August; Price, Specifications Leaked
Honor Smartphones
PayPal's New Global Technology Centre in Hyderabad Is Its Third in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Users Can Now Experience DC Dimming Feature
  4. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  6. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  7. iPhone 11 to Sport A13 Chip, Triple Cameras, New Taptic Engine: Report
  8. Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro With Kirin 810 SoC, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 8 Launch
  10. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Big Tech Faces Broad US Justice Department Antitrust Probe
  2. Xiaomi’s New Mi Health App Spotted in Latest MIUI Beta: Report
  3. PayPal's New Global Technology Centre in Hyderabad Is Its Third in India
  4. Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Tipped to Launch in August; Price, Specifications Leaked
  5. Netflix Mobile Plan Launched for India at Rs. 199 per Month: Here's All You Need to Know
  6. Facebook Deceived Users About Phone Numbers and Facial Recognition, US FTC Expected to Say
  7. NBA 2K League, Tencent Sign Deal for Chinese Broadcasts
  8. Apple Denies Favouring Its Own Apps Over Competitors' in App Store Search Results
  9. Amazon Moves Into Real Estate by Teaming Up With Realogy
  10. Facebook, Amazon Set Lobbying Records as Tech Scrutiny Grows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.