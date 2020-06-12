PayPal Pledges Over $500 Million to Support Minority-Owned US Businesses

PayPal Holdings said on Thursday it was pledging $530 million (roughly Rs. 4,025 crores) to support black and minority-owned businesses in the United States and foster diversity, amid worldwide protests over racial injustice.

The bulk of the money - $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,797 crores) - will be devoted to the creation of a economic opportunity fund that will invest in black and under-represented minority businesses and communities, the US electronic payments firm said, according to an internal memo and company statement.

The funding will be invested through community banks and credit unions serving minority communities or through direct investments, the company said.

"Let me be clear: I stand with our Black teammates and with the Black community, as does the entire PayPal community," CEO Dan Schulman said in the internal memo. "We stand with you and we support you – and we must publicly declare that Black lives matter."

PayPal joins a string of US corporations who have committed funds to address racial inequality in the wake of protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. African-Americans have also suffered disproportionately from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank of America Corp has pledged $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,595 crores) over four years to help communities address economic and racial inequality. Goldman Sachs last week created a $10 million (roughly Rs. 75 crores) fund for racial equity, while Nike pledged $40 million (roughly Rs. 303 crores) over four years and $100 million (roughly Rs. 759 crores) over 10 years. San Jose, California-based PayPal said $10 million (roughly Rs. 75 crores) of the total pledged will be used for emergency grants to black-owned US businesses hurt by the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

The grants of $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7.59 lakh) each will be aimed at covering expenses needed to stabilise and re-open businesses, said Connie Evans, president and CEO of the Association for Enterprise Opportunity, the organization co-managing the program.

"Those businesses aren't going to make it if we can't get immediate resources into their hands," Evans told Reuters.

A further $15 million (roughly Rs. 113 crores) will be used to foster diversity within the company by expanding its inclusion programs, according to the statement.

In the United States, 6 percent of PayPal's total workforce identifies as black, while 2 percent of its technical roles are held by black employees, according to the company's 2019 Global Impact Report. According to the US census, around 13 percent of the country identifies as black or African-American.

