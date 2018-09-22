NDTV Gadgets360.com

PayPal Ends Business Dealings With Alex Jones' Infowars

, 22 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
PayPal Ends Business Dealings With Alex Jones' Infowars

Payments processor PayPal Holdings said on Friday it decided to end its business relationship with popular US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars website after finding instances of hate speech and discriminatory content on the site.

The move makes PayPal the latest tech company to take action against Jones, a deeply controversial right-wing radio talk-show host who has suggested that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, among other sensational claims.

"We've made a decision to end our relationship with Infowars websites, including PrisonPlanet," a PayPal spokesman said.

Companies such as Apple, Twitter, Google parent Alphabet, and Facebook have also banned Infowars and content produced by Jones.

"We undertook an extensive review of the Infowars sites, and found instances that promoted hate or discriminatory intolerance against certain communities and religions, which run counter to our core value of inclusion," the PayPal spokesman said.

The most recent ban was Apple, which said it had banned from its App Store the Infowars app after finding that it had violated the company's rules against "objectionable content".

Prior to that, it was Twitter, which earlier this month banned Alex Jones and his website Infowars from its platform and Periscope, saying in a tweet that the accounts had violated its behaviour policies.

"As we continue to increase transparency around our rules and enforcement actions, we wanted to be open about this action, given the broad interest in this case," the company tweeted. "We do not typically comment on enforcement actions we take against individual accounts for their privacy."

In a video posted on the Infowars website on Thursday Jones said, "I was taken down not because we lied but because we tell the truth and because we were popular."

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PayPal, Alex Jones, Infowars
Chinese Police Arrest 21 Over Customer Data Theft at Alibaba's Delivery Arm: Report
Google Questioned by US Congressmen Over Kids' Privacy on YouTube
Pricee
PayPal Ends Business Dealings With Alex Jones' Infowars
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ With Infinity Displays Launched in India
  2. Redmi Note 5 Reportedly Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India
  3. Realme 2 Pro Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart; Leaked Benchmark Shows Specs
  4. Pixel 3, 3 XL Leaked in More Photos, Pixel Stand UI Also Leaked
  5. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie With OxygenOS 9.0 Update
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM Update: How to Download
  7. Galaxy A7 (2018) Is Samsung's First Phone With a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  8. You Broadband Introduces 4 Months Free Plan to Take on Jio GigaFiber
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed via AliExpress Listing
  10. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max India Pre-Orders Begin via Flipkart, Airtel, Jio
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.