Technology News
loading

PayPal to Allow Customers to Hold Bitcoin, More Cryptocurrencies in Online Wallet

PayPal account holders in the US will be able to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies in their wallets over the coming weeks.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 October 2020 10:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
PayPal to Allow Customers to Hold Bitcoin, More Cryptocurrencies in Online Wallet

PayPal hopes the service will prepare its network for new digital currencies central banks may develop

Highlights
  • PayPal has 346 million active accounts around the world
  • PayPal hopes the service will encourage global use of virtual coins
  • Bitcoin hit its highest since July 2019 on the news

PayPal said on Wednesday it will allow customers to hold Bitcoin and other virtual coins in its online wallet and shop using cryptocurrencies at the 26 million merchants on its network.

The new service makes PayPal one of the largest US companies to provide consumers access to cryptocurrencies, which could help Bitcoin and rival cryptocurrencies gain wider adoption as viable payment methods.

The San Jose, California-based company hopes the service will encourage global use of virtual coins and prepare its network for new digital currencies that central banks and companies may develop, President and Chief Executive Dan Schulman said in an interview.

"We are working with central banks and thinking of all forms of digital currencies and how PayPal can play a role," he said.

US account holders will be able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies in their PayPal wallets over the coming weeks, the company said. PayPal plans to expand the service to its peer-to-peer payment app Venmo and some other countries in the first half of 2021.

The ability to make payments with cryptocurrencies will be available from early next year, the company said.

Other mainstream fintech companies, such as mobile payments provider Square and stock trading app firm Robinhood Markets, allow users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, but PayPal's launch is noteworthy given its size.

The company has 346 million active accounts around the world and processed $222 billion (roughly Rs.16,36,195 crores) in payments in the second quarter.

PayPal's shares were up 4 percent at 1418 GMT, set for their best day in a month.

Bitcoin hit its highest since July 2019 on the news. It was last up 4.8 percent at $12,494 (roughly Rs. 9,20,800), taking gains for the original and biggest cryptocurrency above 75 percent for the year. Cryptocurrency market players said the size of PayPal meant the move would be a plus for Bitcoin prices. "The price impact will be positive overall," Joseph Edwards of Enigma Securities, a cryptocurrency brokerage in London, said. "There's no comparison with regards to the potential exposure between the upside of PayPal offering this, and the upside of any similar previous offering."

Volatility

Bitcoin and other virtual coins have struggled to become established as widely used forms of payment despite being around for more than a decade. Cryptocurrencies' volatility is attractive for speculators, but poses risks for merchants and shoppers. Transactions are also slower and more costly than other mainstream payment systems.

PayPal believes its new system will address these issues as payments will be settled using traditional currencies, such as the US dollar. This means PayPal will be managing the risk of price fluctuations and merchants will receive payments in virtual coins.

"We are going about it in a fundamentally different way to make sure we provide the maximum amount of safety to our merchants," Schulman said.

PayPal's service comes as some central banks have announced plans to develop digital versions of their currencies, following a Facebook-led cryptocurrency project Libra in 2019, which was met by strong regulatory pushback.

PayPal was among the founding members of this project but dropped out after a few months.

PayPal has secured the first conditional cryptocurrency licence from the New York State Department of Financial Services. The company will initially allow purchases of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies called Ethereum, Bitcoin cash and Litecoin, it said.

PayPal is teaming up with cryptocurrency firm Paxos Trust Company to offer the service.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PayPal, Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, Facebook Libra, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin cash
Quibi Streaming Service Shutting Down Just Months After Launch

Related Stories

PayPal to Allow Customers to Hold Bitcoin, More Cryptocurrencies in Online Wallet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A33 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Netflix to Offer Free Service for a Weekend, Starting in India
  3. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Top Deals on Mobiles
  4. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  5. Vivo V20 Review
  6. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
  7. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  8. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  10. Lenovo Yoga 13s Series, Lenovo Yoga 14s, Lenovo Yoga 14c Laptops Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pay Not Working on Some Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Handsets: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Sketch Leak Suggests OnePlus 8T-Like Back Panel Design
  3. Amazon Announces $100 Million Logistics Investment in Mexico
  4. Huawei, ZTE Ban: China Urges Sweden to Reverse Decision to Avoid Harming Its Companies
  5. Google Workspace is Introducing Add-ons for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides
  6. Facebook Says Spammers, Scanners Using US Election to Turn Profit Online
  7. Apple TV Remote App Removed From App Store, but It’s Not Like You Really Need It Anymore
  8. Facebook Dating Launched in 32 European Countries Following February Delay
  9. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Price Cut on iPhone 11 Pro, Realme C3, Poco M2, More
  10. Redmi K30S May Have Been Teased by the Company, Tipped to Be Cheaper Than Redmi K30 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com