Photo Credit: Twitter/ Income Tax India
Link PAN card with Aadhaar card right now if you haven't already done so. June 30, 2020 is the new deadline to link your Aadhaar card and PAN card. As per a directive from the Income Tax Department, it is mandatory to connect your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar card. In case you are not sure whether you have already linked PAN card with Aadhaar card, it is a good time to check the status of your Aadhaar card and PAN card linking. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on December 30 extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar card with PAN card from December 31 to March 31, 2020, and then on March 24, extended it to June 30 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. People failing to meet the deadline will no longer be able to file their income tax returns and their PAN will become inoperative.
"The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act,1961 has been extended from 31st December, 2019 to 31st March, 2020. Notification no.107 of 2019 dated 30/12/2019 issued by CBDT," the IT department said in a tweet.
If you want to check whether your Aadhaar and PAN are already linked, you need to follow the steps provided below.
Checking PAN-Aadhaar link status is easy. You need to go to the website of the Income Tax Department before the June 30, 2020 deadline. The website will ask you to enter your Aadhaar card number and PAN card details to check the status of the Aadhaar-PAN linking online.
In case if you haven't linked your Aadhaar and PAN, you can follow the steps available below to link them online.
Linking PAN with Aadhaar or Aadhaar with PAN is easy. You need to visit the website of the Income Tax Department before the June 30, 2020 deadline and then provide your Aadhaar card number and PAN card details.
Now, click on the Link Aadhaar link provided under the Quick Links section from the left side bar.
You'll get a page on your browser that will require certain information from your side. The page will ask you provide your PAN and Aadhaar details as well as your full name as per Aadhaar. Further, you'll get the option to select whether you only have your year of birth in Aadhaar card.
You'll also need to enter the Captcha code visible in the image loaded on the page. Alternatively, there is an option to receive an OTP to your linked mobile number.
If you don't want to use the web service provided by the Income Tax Department to link your Aadhaar and PAN, an SMS-based facility is also available. You can take a look at the steps provided below to link your Aadhaar and PAN by sending an SMS message.
This process will also let you check whether you've already linked your Aadhaar and PAN.
It is important to know that the Income Tax Department will validate your name, date of birth, and gender as per your PAN against your Aadhaar details. You'll also need to be ensured that the Aadhaar number and the name that you're providing for the link is exactly the same that's available on your Aadhaar card. Moreover, you should perform online linking through a secured Internet connection on your desktop, notebook, or mobile device.
Editor's Note: This guide has been updated to reflect the extended PAN card and Aadhaar card linking deadline.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement