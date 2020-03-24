Technology News
PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Is June 30: How to Check Status, Link Aadhaar-PAN Online

Wondering how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card, it is quite simple and requires just a few steps. Similarly, it is also easy to check the status of Aadhaar card and PAN card linking.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 March 2020 14:59 IST
PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Is June 30: How to Check Status, Link Aadhaar-PAN Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Income Tax India

June 30, 2020 is the last day to link PAN card with Aadhaar card

Highlights
  • You can check status of your Aadhaar-PAN linking from IT Department site
  • A quick link is available to perform linking online
  • Aadhaar-PAN linking can also be done via an SMS message

Link PAN card with Aadhaar card right now if you haven't already done so. June 30, 2020 is the new deadline to link your Aadhaar card and PAN card. As per a directive from the  Income Tax Department, it is mandatory to connect your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar card. In case you are not sure whether you have already linked PAN card with Aadhaar card, it is a good time to check the status of your Aadhaar card and PAN card linking. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on December 30 extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar card with PAN card from December 31 to March 31, 2020, and then on March 24, extended it to June 30 in light of the coronavirus pandemic. People failing to meet the deadline will no longer be able to file their income tax returns and their PAN will become inoperative.

"The due date for linking of PAN with Aadhaar as specified under sub-section 2 of Section 139AA of the Income-tax Act,1961 has been extended from 31st December, 2019 to 31st March, 2020. Notification no.107 of 2019 dated 30/12/2019 issued by CBDT," the IT department said in a tweet

If you want to check whether your Aadhaar and PAN are already linked, you need to follow the steps provided below.

How to check your PAN-Aadhaar card link status

Checking PAN-Aadhaar link status is easy. You need to go to the website of the Income Tax Department before the June 30, 2020 deadline. The website will ask you to enter your Aadhaar card number and PAN card details to check the status of the Aadhaar-PAN linking online.

  1. Go to the official website of the Income Tax Department by visiting https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home from your browser.
  2. Now, click on the Link Aadhaar option provided under the Quick Links section on the left sidebar.
    income tax website step
  3. This will take you to the Link Aadhaar page from where you need to click on the Click here link.
  4. You'll now see a page where you need to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers to check the linking status.
    income tax website aadhaar pan step 2
  5. If your Aadhaar and PAN are already linked, you'll see a screen showing a confirmation message. This will highlight the last four digits of your Aadhaar number.
    income tax website confirmation step 5
  6. You should verify the PAN and Aadhaar number you've entered if you're getting a message that you're yet to link them but you have a doubt that you had already performed the linking.

In case if you haven't linked your Aadhaar and PAN, you can follow the steps available below to link them online.

How to link Aadhaar to PAN card online

Linking PAN with Aadhaar or Aadhaar with PAN is easy. You need to visit the website of the Income Tax Department before the June 30, 2020 deadline and then provide your Aadhaar card number and PAN card details.

  1. Go to the Income Tax Department website by typing https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home in the address bar of your browser.

  2. Now, click on the Link Aadhaar link provided under the Quick Links section from the left side bar.

    income tax website homepage

  3. You'll get a page on your browser that will require certain information from your side. The page will ask you provide your PAN and Aadhaar details as well as your full name as per Aadhaar. Further, you'll get the option to select whether you only have your year of birth in Aadhaar card.

    income tax website enter aadhaar pan
  4. Once you've entered the required details accurately, you'll need to tick the checkbox requiring your consent on validating your Aadhaar details with UIDAI.

  5. You'll also need to enter the Captcha code visible in the image loaded on the page. Alternatively, there is an option to receive an OTP to your linked mobile number.

    income tax website enter aadhaar pan save
  6. Now, click on the Link Aadhaar button.

If you don't want to use the web service provided by the Income Tax Department to link your Aadhaar and PAN, an SMS-based facility is also available. You can take a look at the steps provided below to link your Aadhaar and PAN by sending an SMS message.

How to link PAN and Aadhaar via SMS

  1. Go to your messaging app and type UIDPAN(Space)(Your 12-digit Aadhaar number)(Space)(10-digit PAN).
  2. Now, send this message to either 567678 or 56161.

This process will also let you check whether you've already linked your Aadhaar and PAN.

It is important to know that the Income Tax Department will validate your name, date of birth, and gender as per your PAN against your Aadhaar details. You'll also need to be ensured that the Aadhaar number and the name that you're providing for the link is exactly the same that's available on your Aadhaar card. Moreover, you should perform online linking through a secured Internet connection on your desktop, notebook, or mobile device.

Editor's Note: This guide has been updated to reflect the extended PAN card and Aadhaar card linking deadline. 

Further reading: Aadhaar card PAN link, Aadhaar PAN linking, PAN Aadhaar link, PAN, Permanent Account Number, Aadhaar
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More

  
