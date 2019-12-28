Photo Credit: Twitter/ Income Tax India
December 31 is the deadline to link your PAN and Aadhaar card. While you might be busy preparing plans to celebrate the New Year, the Income Tax Department has made it mandatory for you to connect your Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar before the end of this year. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in September this year extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar card with PAN from September 30 to December 31. People failing to meet the deadline will no longer be able to file their income tax returns and their PAN will become inoperative.
The Income Tax Department through its social media channels earlier this month notified that it is mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar. “Building a better tomorrow! To reap seamless benefits of income tax services, complete the vital link before 31st December, 2019,” the government body said in a public message.
If you want to check whether your Aadhaar and PAN are already linked, you need to follow the steps provided below.
Checking PAN-Aadhaar link status is easy. You need to go to the website of the Income Tax Department before the December 31 deadline. The website will ask you to enter your Aadhaar card number and PAN card details to check the status of the Aadhaar-PAN linking online.
In case if you haven't linked your Aadhaar and PAN, you can follow the steps available below to link them online.
Linking PAN with Aadhaar or Aadhaar with PAN is easy. You need to visit the website of the Income Tax Department before the December 31 deadline and then provide your Aadhaar card number and PAN card details.
Now, click on the Link Aadhaar link provided under the Quick Links section from the left side bar.
You'll get a page on your browser that will require certain information from your side. The page will ask you provide your PAN and Aadhaar details as well as your full name as per Aadhaar. Further, you'll get the option to select whether you only have your year of birth in Aadhaar card.
You'll also need to enter the Captcha code visible in the image loaded on the page. Alternatively, there is an option to receive an OTP to your linked mobile number.
If you don't want to use the web service provided by the Income Tax Department to link your Aadhaar and PAN, an SMS-based facility is also available. You can take a look at the steps provided below to link your Aadhaar and PAN by sending an SMS message.
This process will also let you check whether you've already linked your Aadhaar and PAN.
It is important to know that the Income Tax Department will validate your name, date of birth, and gender as per your PAN against your Aadhaar details. You'll also need to be ensured that the Aadhaar number and the name that you're providing for the link is exactly the same that's available on your Aadhaar card. Moreover, you should perform online linking through a secured Internet connection on your desktop, notebook, or mobile device.
