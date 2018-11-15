NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oyo Appoints Former IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh as CEO

, 15 November 2018
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Oyo

Oyo believes Ghosh's presence will help "set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry"

Highlights

  • Oyo has appointed Aditya Ghosh as CEO
  • Ghosh quite IndiGo in April
  • He says he's "thrilled to join Oyo's mission"

Indian start-up Oyo, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, said on Thursday it had appointed former IndiGo airline president Aditya Ghosh as chief executive officer of its hotels business in South Asia.

Oyo, which has presence in more than 500 cities across India, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, UAE and the United Kingdom, recently introduced homes to its inventory.

Ghosh, a trained lawyer, quit IndiGo, the country's top carrier, in April after a 10-year stint.

"With Aditya taking on this mantle for one of our home markets, India and the broader South Asia region, we are confident that he will be able to help Oyo Hotels set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, and nurture a high performing workforce," said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO of Oyo Hotels & Homes, in a statement.

 

 

"As we grow our business, we feel it is essential to continue to invest in building one of the most influential leadership teams and bringing in professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset and from diverse backgrounds, that can help lead the next wave of growth at Oyo Hotels."

Ghosh added, "I'm thrilled to join Oyo's mission of creating quality living spaces, and partner with Ritesh in shaping the company's future in South Asia - a critical growth market for the company."

Written with inputs from Reuters

