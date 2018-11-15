Oyo Appoints Former IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh as CEO

Indian start-up Oyo, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, said on Thursday it had appointed former IndiGo airline president Aditya Ghosh as chief executive officer of its hotels business in South Asia.

Oyo, which has presence in more than 500 cities across India, Nepal, Malaysia, Indonesia, China, UAE and the United Kingdom, recently introduced homes to its inventory.

Ghosh, a trained lawyer, quit IndiGo, the country's top carrier, in April after a 10-year stint.

"With Aditya taking on this mantle for one of our home markets, India and the broader South Asia region, we are confident that he will be able to help Oyo Hotels set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, and nurture a high performing workforce," said Ritesh Agarwal, founder and group CEO of Oyo Hotels & Homes, in a statement.

Today, we welcome Aditya Ghosh (@iamadityaghosh) as the Chief Executive Officer for OYO Hotels, India and South Asia to lead the next wave of growth at OYO. Here's to the newest #OYOpreneur joining OYO's mission of creating beautiful living spaces! pic.twitter.com/VN484uPTsu — OYO (@oyorooms) November 15, 2018

"As we grow our business, we feel it is essential to continue to invest in building one of the most influential leadership teams and bringing in professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset and from diverse backgrounds, that can help lead the next wave of growth at Oyo Hotels."

Ghosh added, "I'm thrilled to join Oyo's mission of creating quality living spaces, and partner with Ritesh in shaping the company's future in South Asia - a critical growth market for the company."

Written with inputs from Reuters