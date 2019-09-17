Technology News
loading

Oracle, VMware Agree to Deal on Cloud Technology, Technical Support

The two companies said that Oracle would offer technical support to customers who run its applications on top of VMware.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 13:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Oracle, VMware Agree to Deal on Cloud Technology, Technical Support

Oracle Corp <ORCL.N> and VMware Inc <VMW.N> on Monday announced a deal designed to resolve years of tension over how Oracle handles technical support for VMware users and make it easier for them to move to Oracle's cloud computing service.

Oracle is competing against Amazon.com, and Microsoft to offer cloud services, where businesses use Oracle's data centres to handle their computing needs. In recent years, cloud providers have worked to woo large businesses that still run their own data centres to move some or all of that work to the cloud.

VMware has emerged as a key player because many cloud holdouts use it to power their own data centres. To win over those customers, cloud providers need technical compatibility with VMware. Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google have all announced partnerships with VMware in recent years.

Oracle, which announced the deal at its annual user conference in San Francisco, OpenWorld, has designed a system to allow joint customers to move VMware-based computing work to its cloud without reworking the code, said Clay Magouyrk, senior vice president of engineering Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

"We've focussed on giving customers maximal control," he told Reuters. "We had to do some very fundamental engineering."

The two companies said that Oracle would offer technical support to customers who run its applications on top of VMware. Many companies will not run business-critical systems like financial software with the option for support.

Oracle and VMware have clashed in the past over the issue.

VMware's core tool splits up one physical computer server into multiple smaller "virtual" machines to ensure that all of a company's computers are put to full use. Oracle offered a competing product and was unclear on whether it would provide support when, for example, its financial software was used with VMware.

Oracle said on Monday it would now provide support for those situations.

"Customers don't want to deploy two products unless it's supported by both vendors. This was a stumbling block for the past two decades," said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer for customer operations at VMware, said in an interview.

"Our relationship with Oracle is significantly better than it was 20 years ago. It's a new day."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oracle, VMware
Elon Musk Claims 'Pedo' Term Used Against Diver Not an Insult
Ad Astra Star Brad Pitt Talks Weightlessness and Calluses on Phone Call to ISS
Honor Smartphones
Oracle, VMware Agree to Deal on Cloud Technology, Technical Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-Inch Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  3. Xiaomi Launches Four New Mi TV Models in India, Including Its Biggest
  4. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
  5. Vivo Nex 3 With 64-Megapixel Camera, 5G-Enabled Variant Launched
  6. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Off to a Good Start, Analysts Say
  7. Realme X2 With 64-Megapixel Camera Set to Debut on September 24
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
  9. Mi Smart Water Purifier With Real-Time TDS Monitoring Launched in India
  10. Realme XT Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Smart Water Purifier With Real-Time TDS Monitoring, Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Launched in India
  2. Mi TV 4X 65-Inch With PatchWall 2.0, 4K Display Debuts in India, Mi TV 4X 43-Inch, Mi TV 4X 50-Inch, Mi TV 4A 40-Inch Launched Too
  3. Apple Takes Fight Against EUR 13 Billion Tax Order to Court
  4. NaMo App Gets a Facelift Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's Birthday
  5. Mi Band 4, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Four New Mi TV Models Launched in India: Event Highlights
  6. Ad Astra Star Brad Pitt Talks Weightlessness and Calluses on Phone Call to ISS
  7. Oracle, VMware Agree to Deal on Cloud Technology, Technical Support
  8. Elon Musk Claims 'Pedo' Term Used Against Diver Not an Insult
  9. iPhone 11 Series Packs Reverse Wireless Charging Hardware, Is Disabled by Apple: Report
  10. Android TV to Become More Data-Friendly in India With New Data Saver Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.