Opera is integrating a Player feature on its desktop browser that will give users quick access to music streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. The new Player feature can be accessed in the browser's sidebar, below the Messengers section. Playback can be controlled with standard playback buttons on the keyboard or by hovering over the Player icon in the sidebar, where a mini playback control menu will appear. Users can remain logged in to all three music streaming platforms and alternate between them.

The Player in Opera will pause whenever you start streaming an audio file or a video in a tab, and automatically resume music playback once it's over. Users will be able to stream songs from Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, and browse without having to juggle tabs, apps, or devices. If you don't want this feature to appear on your Opera sidebar, you can switch it off in the browser settings.

Opera said that music streaming platforms had become more popular these days since a big part of our lives were now online. “Managing separate streaming apps or tabs can be tedious: we all know the pain of music continuing to play over a video we want to watch. We have fixed this with the Player feature,” the company said in a blog post.

Opera had introduced built-in Instagram and Twitter earlier this year. The sidebar in the browser also provides access to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram.

Users can play, stop, or skip tracks without leaving their tabs or opening the Player. As mentioned above, playback can be controlled with standard playback buttons on the keyboard or through the mini playback control menu that appears by hovering the mouse pointer over the Player icon in the sidebar.

The Opera desktop browser works on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

