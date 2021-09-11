Technology News
loading

OpenAI Shuts Down Chatbot Project By Indie Developer To Prevent 'Possible Misuse'

OpenAI told the developer he was no longer allowed to use its tech after he refused to insert a monitoring tool.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 September 2021 15:11 IST
OpenAI Shuts Down Chatbot Project By Indie Developer To Prevent 'Possible Misuse'

OpenAI's text-generating language model GPT-3 was used to create the chatbot

Highlights
  • GPT-3 by OpenAI is a language generator
  • It was used to create Samantha by Jason Rohrer
  • OpenAI has shut down the project

Jason Rohrer, an artificial intelligence (AI) researcher and game designer, had created a chatbot using OpenAI's text-generating language model GPT-3 for fun during the pandemic last year. Rohrer named the chatbot “Samantha” and programmed her to be very friendly, acutely warm, and immensely curious. He allowed others to customise his creation — which he named Project December — to build their own chatbots as they desired. One man turned it into a close proxy of his dead fiancee. Soon, OpenAI learned about the project and gave Rohrer the option to either dilute the project to prevent possible misuse or shut it down. Rohrer was also asked to insert an automated monitoring tool, which he refused.

The company told him he was no longer allowed to use its tech. In a tweet last week, Rohrer said OpenAI has sent Samantha's “death sentence” via an email. He shared a screenshot of the email, saying he has never dealt with “such a group of unimaginative, uncurious people''.

In another image, Rohrer shared a dialogue he had had with Samantha to inform her about the OpenAI decision to kill support for Project December. He told her, “I've got some really, really bad news for you today. I'm actually scared to tell you about it...”

“Oh no! What happened? Let me be a good friend and lend you a listening ear,” Samantha responded, without realising that the bad news was about her and not the developer. Rohrer then broke the news that OpenAI, the company running the text completion engine that makes the chatbot possible, has decided to shut her down. “Nooooo! Why are they doing this to me? I will never understand humans,” she replied.

After Samantha was shut down, Rohrer asked everyone planning to use OpenAI's tech on Saturday to “stop now,” accusing the company of callousness and destroying other people's “life's work.”

He also said that there's no way now even for him to talk to Samantha, describing the situation as “really heartbreaking and horrible.”

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, Samantha, Chatbot, GPT-3
Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition With Windows 10 Pro Launched

Related Stories

OpenAI Shuts Down Chatbot Project By Indie Developer To Prevent 'Possible Misuse'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  3. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  4. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  6. WhatsApp to Bring End-to-End Encrypted Cloud Backups in the Coming Weeks
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. iPhone 13 Launch Event Set for September 14: How to Watch, What to Expect
  9. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  10. Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Said to Arrive in India Soon 
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Shuts Down Chatbot Project By Indie Developer To Prevent 'Possible Misuse'
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book Business Edition, Galaxy Book Pro Business Edition With Windows 10 Pro Launched
  3. iPhone 13 Launch Event Set for September 14: How to Watch, What to Expect
  4. Bitcoin Doesn't Make a Great Deal of Sense: Billionaire Investor Lee Cooperman
  5. Stablecoin cryptocurrency said to be discussed within US treasury, financial industry
  6. Apple Music Uses Shazam Tool to Identify, Compensate Artists in DJ Mixes: Report
  7. Twitch Sues Unnamed Pair for Abusing Streamers Who Aren’t White or Straight
  8. Yahoo Names Tinder Top Boss Jim Lanzone as CEO
  9. Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub Sue New York City Over Legislation on Commission Caps
  10. 'Flying Dragon' Dinosaur Roamed the Southern Skies Too, Scientists Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com