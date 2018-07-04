NDTV Gadgets360.com

Oops! Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Entire Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer

 
, 04 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Oops! Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Entire Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer

Photo Credit: KinoCheck Home/ YouTube

Sony Pictures accidentally uploaded an entire film Khali the Killer on YouTube instead of the red-band trailer.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the production house uploaded the 89 minutes and 46 seconds movie on July 03 on its YouTube channel.

The goof-up was first spotted by entertainment news website CBR.com.

The movie was live for eight hours before it was taken down from YouTube.

In those eight hours it did invite some attention from YouTube users, but in the midst of all this, the film got an exposure of a different kind.

For those who missed this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the film is currently available on rent or digital purchase.

Interestingly, it is available on a rental basis on YouTube itself.

The movie is written and directed by Jon Matthews. It stars Richard Cabral who plays the lead role of a hitman whose final job goes sideways when he happens to develop empathy towards the intended victims.

In November last year, the production house had launched the film on DVD.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet, Sony, Sony Pictures, Khali the Killer, YouTube
Netflix Testing 'Ultra' Tier With Higher Price, May Hurt Premium Users
Samsung Galaxy J8
Oops! Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Entire Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Up to 8GB RAM Launched in India
  2. Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Full Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer
  3. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6 Play: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Today, Price Likely to Start at Rs. 29,999
  5. Full Text of WhatsApp's Response to Government's Letter Over Mob Killings
  6. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
  7. How to Check and Revoke Third-Party Apps That Have Access to Your Gmail
  8. Jio Announces New Cashback Offer, Lowers JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499
  9. Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  10. Honor 10 GT With 8GB RAM, GPU Turbo Tech Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.