Technology News

Google Rolls Out Redesigned Search Menu With New Icons Worldwide

Google has not used icons in search menu since 2011.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 18:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Rolls Out Redesigned Search Menu With New Icons Worldwide

Google has reportedly been testing the new design since March this year

Highlights
  • Google is now showing icons next to search category names
  • The change is now live for everyone worldwide
  • Google had last month changed its mobile search results page

Google is rolling out a new look for its search page with a tweaked search menu. The new search menu now includes icons in addition to regular search category names like News, Images, Shopping, Flights, Videos, and more. The change was reportedly first seen in March this year when Google was found testing the new look with a limited set of users. The search category icons were first introduced back in 2010 but the search giant removed them the next year.

The tweaked Google search page, which seems to have started rolling out broadly earlier today, is now seemingly live for everyone. We have tested the change on multiple machines and across browsers and it is available for everyone. Search Engine Land was also able to confirm from Google that the new design is indeed live for searchers today. Further, Twitter is full of user reports from across the world about the tweaked Google search page. We have seen reports from UK, Austria, Germany, Latvia, Indonesia, Australia, US, and more.

Google constantly tests new designs and tweaks for its search pages, but the broader changes are only made every couple of years. As we mentioned earlier, the last time Google included icons with the search category names was back in 2010. Search Engine Land notes that the icons disappeared in 2011. According to the website, Google has been testing the latest design since March this year.

The latest change doesn't really impact the functioning of the Google Search page and is primary a visual change. It is unclear why Google has added these icons now as they don't seem to add any value and just clutter the otherwise cleaner design.

In another major design change, Google last month tweaked how search results appear on mobile devices by putting the search result URL above the page title.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Search, Google
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
EU Calls for More Data From Online Platforms in Fight Against Fake News
Sanyo Launches Nebula Series Smart TVs on Amazon, Starting Rs. 12,999
Honor Smartphones
Google Rolls Out Redesigned Search Menu With New Icons Worldwide
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  3. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  5. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  7. Xiaomi Set to Bring MIUI Update Based on Android Q in Q4 2019
  8. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  9. Netflix’s Leila Is What Dystopian Future Art Is Meant to Be
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.