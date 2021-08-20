Technology News
  OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct,' Will Allow Nudity if Consistent With Policies

OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct,' Will Allow Nudity if Consistent With Policies

OnlyFans also this week said it was launching a new streaming platform and app called OFTV.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 August 2021 10:02 IST
OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct,' Will Allow Nudity if Consistent With Policies

Photo Credit: Reuters

OnlyFans said the changes were to comply with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers

Highlights
  • OnlyFans is an online subscription platform known for adult content
  • It was founded in 2016 but gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • OnlyFans says it has 130 million users

OnlyFans, the online subscription platform known for adult content, will prohibit users from posting any material containing "sexually explicit conduct," the company said on Thursday.

The London-based company said in a statement that the changes, which will go into effect October 1, were to comply with the requests of its banking partners and payment providers.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," OnlyFans said.

It said it would allow creators to post content containing nudity if it was consistent with OnlyFans' policies.

The site, which was founded in 2016 and has boomed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, says it has 130 million users.

OnlyFans also this week said it was launching a new streaming platform and app called OFTV on which creators can share video content on topics such as fitness, cooking, comedy and music.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

Intel 'Alder Lake' 12th Gen Core, Thread Director, 'Alchemist' Discrete GPU Architecture Details Announced
OnlyFans to Ban Content Showing 'Sexually Explicit Conduct,' Will Allow Nudity if Consistent With Policies
