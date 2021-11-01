The Austrian capital of Vienna has been home to some of the world's most famous artists and museums. Some of these artists, including Egon Schiele and Koloman Moser, changed the face of art forever with their works that pushed the boundary of what was acceptable at the time in art and society. Often, these “explicit” artworks, which depict human nudity, would get blocked by social media companies. So, to reach a wider audience, four Viennese museums have joined hands with Vienna's tourist board to set up an OnlyFans account.

Major social media channels restrict the dissemination of "explicit" artworks under the category of nudity and “lewd” content. The tourist board called it a “new wave of prudishness.” “That's why we decided to put the capital's world-famous ‘explicit' artworks on OnlyFans. By putting Vienna's historical 18+ content on OnlyFans, subscribers can now view provocative works by the likes of Egon Schiele, Richard Gerstl, Koloman Moser and Amedeo Modigliani — all of which are on show for all to see in the capital,” the body said.

The four museums that have come together on Onlyfans are: The Albertina Museum, Leopold Museum, Kunsthistorisches Museum (Art History Museum) and Naturhistorisches Museum Vienna (Natural History Museum).

A report by Museum Next said that the latest institute to face censorship was the Albertina Museum's TikTok account, which was blocked in July for showing works by the Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki. Earlier in 2018, Facebook deemed the Natural History Museum's photograph of the 25,000-year-old Venus of Willendorf figurine “pornographic” and removed it from the platform.

OnlyFans in 2016 started allowing creators to share nude and pornographic content with subscribers. Now its users can subscribe for a free Vienna City Card or a free ticket to the featured museums.