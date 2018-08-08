Only 19 Percent in 15-65 Years Age Group Use Internet in India: Study

A mere 19 per cent of people in the 15-65 age group use Internet in India, a report said here on Tuesday.

About 35 per cent of those in the age group are aware of Internet, said the report named "AfterAccess: ICT access and use in India and the Global South". It was published by Lirneasia, a policy and regulation think tank in collaboration with the Cellular Operators Association of India.

"The lack of Internet awareness is a considerable problem in India, with just 35 per cent of the 15-65 (years) population aware of what the Internet is. The level of use is thus even lower at 19 per cent," said the report.

On the findings of the report Chief Executive Officer of Lirneasia Helani Galpaya said: "India has only connected around 20 per cent of the adult people who you would expect to be on line. So that's pathetic... and the contradiction is, this (India) is one of the most affordable markets in the world."

The report further showed that out of the total Internet users in the age group of 15-65 years, around 27 per cent mostly spend time on social media.