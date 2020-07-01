Technology News
loading

OECD Says US Still Committed to Global Digital Tax Talks

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's suggestion last month that a break was needed sparked European concerns about Washington's commitment to a deal.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 July 2020 17:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
OECD Says US Still Committed to Global Digital Tax Talks

Photo Credit: Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's suggestion last month that a break was needed sparked concerns

Highlights
  • Pillar one are the talks to update tax rules for the digital era
  • Delegates met online for the latest round of talks among 140 countries
  • The US delegation was present in the meeting

The United States remains committed to global talks on the taxation of big digital companies despite its call for a pause, the head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said on Wednesday.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's suggestion last month that a break was needed sparked European concerns about Washington's commitment to a deal on the first major rewriting of cross-border tax rules in a generation.

Comments by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that Washington was "no longer involved in the negotiations" further fanned those doubts.

"To be clear, contrary to some earlier media reports, the US has not pulled out of the negotiations," OECD Angel Gurria said in a speech to delegates meeting online for the latest round of talks among nearly 140 countries.

"Indeed, the presence of the US delegation here today, notwithstanding the US request for a delay on pillar one, confirms their ongoing engagement in this important work."

Pillar one refers to the talks to update international tax rules for the digital era, where big companies like Facebook and Alphabet's Google can legally book profits in low-tax countries regardless of where their end-clients are.

Those talks are running in parallel to a second pillar of negotiations to agree a global minimum level of corporate taxation, which are more advanced and - unlike the digital talks - have a fair chance of being wrapped up this year.

"Pillar two will ensure that a minimum level of tax will be paid, no matter how much clever tax planning is undertaken by multinationals," Gurria said.

"This is why we need to reach an international agreement, whether partly in October and then later in 2021, or any other possible combination driven by the political agenda," he added.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Digital Tax, OECD, European Commission, EU, Facebook, Google
BSNL 4G Tender Cancelled by DoT, Fresh Tender May Exclude Chinese Companies: Sources

Related Stories

OECD Says US Still Committed to Global Digital Tax Talks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC
  2. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Nord's Limited Pre-Orders Go Live Today in Select Markets
  4. Poco M2 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 7
  5. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  6. Thomson Oath Pro 4K Android TV Series Launched in India
  7. Amazon Wow Salary Days Sale Kicks Off With Discounts on TVs, Other Products
  8. India TikTok Ban Threatens China’s Rise as Global Tech Power
  9. Realme C11 With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's New Initiative Aims to Teach 25 Million People Digital Work Skills
  2. China: US 'Oppressing Chinese Companies' in New Huawei Move
  3. Disney+ Hotstar July 2020 Releases: Dil Bechara, Ray Donovan, Hamilton, and More
  4. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Watch Party Feature For Group Streaming
  5. OECD Says US Still Committed to Global Digital Tax Talks
  6. BSNL 4G Tender Cancelled by DoT, Fresh Tender May Exclude Chinese Companies: Sources
  7. Samsung Galaxy M01s Spotted in Google Play Console Listing, Appears to Be Rebranded Galaxy A10s: Report
  8. CERT-In Indian Cyber-Security Agency Warns of Malicious Google Chrome Extensions
  9. Spotify Premium Duo Expands Worldwide, Costs Rs. 149 in India
  10. Airtel, Jio Seen Blocking Access to DuckDuckGo Privacy-Focused Search Engine
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com