Nokia Launches Data Centre Networking Tools, Developed With Apple

Nokia has been broadening its portfolio by adding open interfaces to its 5G equipment and launching new networking products.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 July 2020 10:47 IST
Nokia, which has signed up BT and Equinix as customers, is also targeting Oracle, Google, and Amazon

Highlights
  • Nokia's new tools aim to assist firms running big data centres
  • Apple will deploy Nokia's new system in its data centre in Denmark
  • The new products are also geared to other cloud builders

Finland's Nokia launched a set of tools on Thursday for data centre networking, developed in cooperation with Apple, to help companies to manage the growth in traffic as 5G and machine learning technologies roll out.

As the usage of 5G networks expands, vast quantities of data will be generated as more household appliances and other machines are linked up with sensors and artificial intelligence tools, creating the so-called "Internet-of-things".

Nokia, which competes against China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson to build 5G networks, has been broadening its portfolio by adding open interfaces to its 5G equipment and launching new networking products.

"We worked very closely with (Apple) over the last two plus years to understand their requirements," said Steve Vogelsang, Nokia's chief technology officer for IP and optical business.

Nokia's new tools aim to assist firms running big data centres, known as hyperscalers, such as Amazon, Alphabet's Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. The products will help them scale up resources swiftly.

Apple will deploy Nokia's new system in its data centre in Viborg, Denmark.

The new products are also geared to other cloud builders, such large enterprises building their own private clouds and telecom operators, said Manish Gulyani, vice president of global enterprise marketing.

Nokia, which has signed up BT and Equinix as customers, is also targeting Oracle, Google, and Amazon.

Further reading: Nokia, Apple, 5G
