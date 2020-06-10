Technology News
loading

Nintendo Says 300,000 Accounts Breached After Hack

An initial hack in April compromised 160,000 accounts and a further 140,000 breaches have been discovered since then, Nintendo said.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 June 2020 10:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nintendo Says 300,000 Accounts Breached After Hack

Fraudulent purchases from hacked Nintendo Accounts represented only a fraction of total sales

Highlights
  • An initial hack in April compromised 160,000 accounts
  • Further 140,000 breaches have been discovered since April
  • Hackers broke into Nintendo Network IDs for the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS

Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has admitted that hackers have breached 300,000 accounts since early April, gaining access to personal information such as birthdays and email addresses but not credit-card details.

An initial hack in April compromised 160,000 accounts and a further 140,000 breaches have been discovered since then, the Kyoto-based firm said in a statement released late Tuesday.

"We deeply apologise for causing trouble and worries to customers," Nintendo said in its statement, pledging to "enhance security... to prevent this happening again."

Hackers broke into Nintendo Network IDs, intended for services on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, and then migrated to Nintendo Accounts, which can be used for purchases at the company's official online store.

Fraudulent purchases from hacked Nintendo Accounts represented only a fraction of total sales, the company said, and it vowed to reimburse victims if it had not already done so.

Nintendo has been enjoying a strong showing from its popular Switch console and blockbuster games including "Animal Crossing", with demand fuelled by players stuck at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, Nintendo Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Hack
Honda Cyber-Attack Halts Plants in India, Brazil, Turkey

Related Stories

Nintendo Says 300,000 Accounts Breached After Hack
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 730 SoC Launched
  2. Realme X3 SuperZoom May Launch in India on June 26
  3. Honda Cyber-Attack Halts Plants in India, Brazil, Turkey
  4. Vivo Y50 With 8GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Realme X3 Pro's Expected Dual-Cell Battery May Just Have Been Spotted
  6. OnePlus Z Said to Launch Next Month: Everything We Know So Far
  7. TCL P715 4K Android TV Launched in India
  8. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  9. OnePlus Teases Pricing for Upcoming TV Series Ahead of July 2 Launch
  10. iPhone SE (2020) Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Bulbbul Release Date: Anushka Sharma’s Netflix Movie Out June 24
  2. TikTok CEO Mayer Pledges Fake News Fight in Call With EU's Breton
  3. Realme X3 SuperZoom May Launch in India on June 26: Expected Price and Specifications
  4. Nintendo Says 300,000 Accounts Breached After Hack
  5. Honda Cyber-Attack Halts Plants in India, Brazil, Turkey
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  7. Robot Built for Japan's Ageing Workforce Finds Coronavirus Role
  8. Mind the Gap: Affordable Internet Vital for Coronavirus Recovery
  9. Apple to Announce Shift to ARM-Based Mac Chips at WWDC 2020 Later This Month: Report
  10. Upcoming 32-Inch, 43-Inch OnePlus TV Models Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Ahead of July 2 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com