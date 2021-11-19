Technology News
loading

Nike Makes Metaverse Debut With Nikeland on Roblox

Nike is the first major brand to enter the ‘metaverse’ — a shared virtual world where people in avatars can interact with others, enjoy concerts, and digitally shop.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 November 2021 10:48 IST
Nike Makes Metaverse Debut With Nikeland on Roblox

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Nike

The digital space, called "Nikeland", allows players to outfit their avatar with special Nike products

Highlights
  • Xbox gaming leadership team was disturbed and deeply troubled
  • Bloomberg first reported the news on Thursday
  • Earlier this week, Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout

Nike on Thursday revealed a virtual world modelled after its headquarters on video game platform Roblox, becoming one of the first big brands to enter the "metaverse".

The digital space, called "Nikeland", allows players to outfit their avatar with special Nike products and is free for anyone to visit on Roblox.

Visitors can currently play Tag, The Floor Is Lava, and Dodgeball on the platform, which also lets creators design their own mini-games from interactive sports materials.

Metaverse, a buzzword in the tech industry after Facebook renamed itself Meta, is a shared virtual world where people in the form of avatars can interact with others, enjoy concerts and digitally shop.

The global metaverse market is expected to reach $6.16 billion (roughly Rs. 45,730 crore) in 2021 and $41.62 billion (roughly Rs. 3,08,950 crore) by 2026, according to research firm Strategy Analytics.

"Nike created this bespoke world with the backdrop of its world headquarters and inside Roblox's immersive 3D space, building on its goal to turn sport and play into a lifestyle," the sportswear maker said.

On Nikeland, visitors can use the accelerometers in their mobile devices to transfer offline movement to online play, allowing real-life movement in the digital space.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nike, Nikeland, Metaverse
Apple's Electric Car With Full Self-Driving Capabilities Said to Launch as Soon as 2025
Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Nike Makes Metaverse Debut With Nikeland on Roblox
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Increases Prepaid Pack Prices by Up to Rs. 501: All Details
  2. WhatsApp Brings Flash Calls, Message Level Reporting Safety Features to India
  3. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  4. OnePlus RT Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Redmi Note 11 4G With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched
  6. Bitcoin, Ether Recover Well as a Ban on Private Crypto Looms
  7. Moto G31 India Launch Set for November 29
  8. Virtual Real Estate Plot Sells for Record $2.4 Million in Decentraland
  9. Lenovo AIO 520 Launched With 23.8-Inch Display, Intel Core i5 Processor
  10. Truecaller for Android Updates With Video Caller ID, Redesigned Interface
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X4, Poco X4 NFC, Poco X4 Pro, Poco X4 GT Launch Tipped Ahead of Official Announcement
  2. JioPhone Next Now Available to Purchase via Reliance Digital Website, No Registration Required
  3. Robotos NFTs to Debut on Children's Television, Artist Pablo Stanley Tweets Snaps
  4. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart: Here’s How Much the Earbuds Cost Now
  5. ACT Fibernet Upgrades Broadband Plans for Users in Coimbatore, Hyderabad With Speed and Data Benefits
  6. Whale Moves 9 Million Decentraland (MANA) as Metaverse Tokens Soar in Popularity
  7. Tecno Spark 8 Gets a New Variant With 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G25 SoC in India: Price, Specifications
  8. 30-Feet Long Dinosaur Skeleton, Said to Belong to a New Species, Found in US
  9. iRobot Roomba, Braava Series Get Big Discounts During Black Friday Sale
  10. Moto G51 5G Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Be Company's First 5G G-Series Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com