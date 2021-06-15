Technology News
loading

NFT Art by 18-Year-Old FEWOCiOUS on Gender Transition to Be Auctioned by Christie’s

The mission is China's first crewed spaceflight in nearly five years.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 June 2021 13:20 IST
NFT Art by 18-Year-Old FEWOCiOUS on Gender Transition to Be Auctioned by Christie’s

"Year 4, Age 17 ? His Name Is Victor", by artist FEWOCiOUS

Highlights
  • FEWOCiOUS' real name Victor Langlois
  • FEWOCiOUS started making art aged 13
  • NFTs exploded in popularity at the start of 2021

Christie's is to auction artwork by 18-year-old trans artist FEWOCiOUS in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) it said on Monday, as the world's major auction houses ramp up their sales of NFTs.

An NFT is a form of crypto asset, which records ownership of a digital object such as an image, video or text. While anyone can view the item, only the buyer of an NFT has the official status of being the owner.

FEWOCiOUS - real name Victor Langlois - has five lots going on sale with each one representing a year of his life as he discovered his gender identity between the ages of 14 and 18.

They will be sold at Christie's from June 23-30, in an online auction called "Hello, I'm Victor (FEWOCiOUS) and This Is My Life", which coincides with Pride month.

Each lot consists of a video artwork which exists in digital form only, sold as an NFT, a set of doodles, drawings, and journal entries from the corresponding year in both physical and NFT form, as well as a physical-only painting.

FEWOCiOUS, who first started making art aged 13, said digital art was a refuge and escape from his conservative household where he had to hide his true self.

His NFT sales to date have fetched more than $18 million (roughly Rs. 130 crores), Christie's said. He sold his first NFT in 2020 for just $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,200).

NFT sales gave FEWOCiOUS the funds to move out of his childhood home in Las Vegas, he said. He now lives in Seattle.

"I'm putting my heart out there so I'm just happy that someone is seeing it," he said.

"I hope that other trans kids or adults can see this and be like, wow, that's another person who did something cool - because I remember being little and seeing trans people succeed and feeling so seen and validated."

NFTs exploded in popularity at the start of 2021. An NFT fetched $69.3 million (roughly Rs. 510 crores) at a Christie's auction in March, in what was the first ever sale by a major auction house of an artwork which does not exist in physical form.

Since then, Christie's and fellow auction house Sotheby's have run multiple NFT sales.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FEWOCiOUS, NFT, NFT auction
HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Facing Issues, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now
Amazon, Flipkart CCI Antitrust Probe Said to Be Expedited as Tech Focus Intensifies
NFT Art by 18-Year-Old FEWOCiOUS on Gender Transition to Be Auctioned by Christie’s
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Watch Series 7 May Come With Body Temperature, Blood Sugar Sensors
  2. Realme GT 5G to Launch Today, Laptop and Tablet Also Expected: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy M32 Set to Launch in India on June 21, Amazon Reveals
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  5. Xiaomi Tipped to Launch a New Mi TV With OLED Panel
  6. Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G to Launch Soon, CEO Confirms
  7. Vivo V21e 5G May Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Down Again for Some Users
  9. Facebook, Instagram Face Court Notice Over Content Related to Hindu Deities
  10. PUBG: New State Gameplay Footage Seen From Closed Alpha: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 With Up to AMD Ryzen 5 Processors, 256GB Storage Launched
  2. Amazon, Flipkart CCI Antitrust Probe Said to Be Expedited as Tech Focus Intensifies
  3. NFT Art by 18-Year-Old FEWOCiOUS on Gender Transition to Be Auctioned by Christie’s
  4. HDFC Mobile Banking App Is Facing Issues, Customers Should Use Netbanking for Now
  5. Pokemon Go Creator Announces New AR Game Transformers: Heavy Metal, Beta Rollout Soon
  6. Shenzhou-12: China Ready to Launch First Crew to New Space Station
  7. Razer Blade 14, Razer Raptor 27 (2021), Razer USB-C 130W GaN Charger launched at E3 2021
  8. Bitcoin, Dogecoin Gain After Musk's Tweets, But Will There Be Another Bull Run?
  9. Russia President Vladimir Putin Denies Cyberattacks on US Ahead of Summit With President Joe Biden
  10. Cryptocurrency Sees Second Week of Outflows; Ether Posts Record Outflows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com