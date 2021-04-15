Technology News
loading

Sotheby’s Holds Its First NFT Sale, Works by Digital Artist Pak Sells for $16.8 Million

An unlimited number of animated illustration files created by Pak, called "Cube," were listed as NFTs on Nifty Gateway.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 April 2021 10:12 IST
Sotheby’s Holds Its First NFT Sale, Works by Digital Artist Pak Sells for $16.8 Million

Photo Credit: Nifty Gateway

An image of The Cube by Pak

Highlights
  • Sotheby's first NFT sale featured a different format than by Christie's
  • The sales offer a peek into the strength of the NFT market
  • NFT generates $10 million (roughly Rs. 75 crores) worth of sale every day

Sotheby's hosted its first sale of art supported by NFTs, the trendy authentication technology, by artist Pak, with the works bringing in $16.8 million (roughly Rs. 130 crores), the auction house said Wednesday.

The Sotheby's foray into NFT selling comes just a little more than one month after the sale of the NFT of the work "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" by digital artist Beeple for $69.3 million (roughly Rs. 504 crores) at rival Christie's.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, an authentication certificate meant to ensure that ownership of a digital work - animations, videos, photos, or music, for example - cannot be forged or otherwise manipulated.

Sotheby's first NFT sale featured an entirely different format than the video sale hosted by Christie's.

An unlimited number of animated illustration files created by Pak, called "Cube," were listed on the specialised platform Nifty Gateway as part of "The Fungible" collection.

Some 23,598 of these animations - which rotate to appear to show a 360-degree view of a translucent and white cube on a black background - were purchased over a three-day period beginning Monday for a total of $14 million (roughly Rs. 105 crores). 

The artist wanted to question ideas of value and rarity by not limiting sales of the cube art files, and according to Sotheby's some 3,080 collectors have already purchased their own versions. 

Pak also sold two unique works, including one made up by a single pixel, which was bought for $1.36 million (roughly Rs. 10 crores) by digital collector Eric Young. The other was another rotating geometric shape which sold for $1.44 million (roughly Rs. 11 crores). 

The person who purchased the most of the unlimited "Cube" works would also receive a ownership of a unique piece called "The Cube" - a more detailed animated illustration of a rotating six-sided shape - as a bonus.

The sales offer a peek into the strength of the NFT market, which generates more than $10 million (roughly Rs. 75 crores) worth of sales every day on digital platforms such as Nifty Gateway or OpenSea.

According to the site NonFungible.com, $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,050 crores) has already changed hands through the NFT market in the first part of 2021 alone. 

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cube, Sothebys, NFT
Twitter Unveils Algorithmic Fairness Initiative to Offer More Transparency in Its AI
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Trailer Teases a Fight With Captain America

Related Stories

Sotheby’s Holds Its First NFT Sale, Works by Digital Artist Pak Sells for $16.8 Million
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  3. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  5. Realme 8 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Expected April 22 India Launch
  6. Dell Inspiron Series Laptops Get Redesigned, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Getting March Security Patch With Bug Fixes
  8. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  9. F9 Trailer Release Date Set for Wednesday
  10. Watch the New F9 Trailer in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil
#Latest Stories
  1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 5 Trailer Teases a Fight With Captain America
  2. Sotheby’s Holds Its First NFT Sale, Works by Digital Artist Pak Sells for $16.8 Million
  3. Twitter Unveils Algorithmic Fairness Initiative to Offer More Transparency in Its AI
  4. OnePlus 9R to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Check Price, Specifications
  5. Fast & Furious 9 Trailer Prepares the Family for John Cena and Space
  6. Asus ROG Phone 5 Pre-Orders Will Be Live at Noon on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped by BIS Listing, Could Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  8. Clubhouse Android App Could Be Released as Soon as May 2021
  9. Samsung Neo QLED TV Range Debuts in India With 8K and 4K Variants, Pricing Starts From Rs. 99,990
  10. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India: Here’s What to Expect
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com