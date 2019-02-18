Technology News

New Zealand to Target Online Giants With Digital Tax

, 18 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
New Zealand to Target Online Giants With Digital Tax

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand said on Monday that it plans to update its laws so it can tax revenue earned by multinational digital firms such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon, extending a global effort to bring global tech giants into the tax net.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the cabinet had agreed to issue a discussion document about how to update the country's tax framework to ensure multinational companies pay their fair share.

"Our current tax system is not fair in the way it treats individual tax payers, and how it treats multinationals," Ardern told reporters at her weekly post-cabinet news conference.

Highly digitalised companies, such as those offering social media networks, trading platforms, and online advertising, currently earn a significant income from New Zealand consumers without being liable for income tax, the government said in a statement released after the announcement.

The value of cross-border digital services in New Zealand is estimated to be around NZD 2.7 billion ($1.86 billion).

The revenue estimate for a digital services tax is between NZD 30 million and NZD 80 million, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in the statement.

Digital services taxes (DST) are generally charged at a flat rate of two to three percent on the gross revenue earned by a multinational company in that country.

A number of countries including the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Austria and India have enacted or announced plans for a DST. The EU and Australia are also consulting on a DST.

Officials will now finalise the New Zealand discussion document on the matter, which is likely to be publicly released by May 2019.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: New Zealand, Amazon, Facebook
Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite Start Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable Update in India, Users Report
Pricee
New Zealand to Target Online Giants With Digital Tax
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Begins Tomorrow: Top Discounts, Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 India Launch Set for February 27
  3. LG May Unveil Flip-Cover Display for V50 ThinQ Instead of Foldable Phone
  4. Does MIUI Have Too Many Ads? Here's What Xiaomi's Manu Jain Has to Say
  5. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Update Release Date Confirmed
  6. Vivo V15 Pro Renders Leak, Tip Gradient Red Colour Option
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
  8. OnePlus to Integrate Google Duo on Select Smartphones
  9. Boat Airdopes 211 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  10. Fast & Furious 9, Bond 25, Dune Reboot Get (New) Release Dates
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.