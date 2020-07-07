Technology News
loading

New York Times Access Restored in India Following Outage for Many Users

Gadgets 360 independently verified that both The New York Times app and site is now accessible.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 7 July 2020 16:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
New York Times Access Restored in India Following Outage for Many Users

Visitors to The New York Times saw unreachability error on the site

Highlights
  • New York Times became inaccessible in several Indian cities yesterday
  • Both app and site appear to work fine now
  • No official explanation has been provided by ISPs

New York Times' block in India seems to have been lifted. The news site became inaccessible on some networks in India yesterday, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and ACT Fibernet. However, the American news app as well as the website seem to be working fine now on the aforementioned Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The issue surfaced when a tweet suggested that the site was not accessible on Vodafone Idea and Jio. A similar issue was seen with privacy-focussed search engine DuckDuckGo, when it became inaccessible throughout the country. However, as of Saturday, access to the site was restored.

Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify today that The New York Times can be accessed on Vodafone Idea, Jio and ACT Fibernet, along with other ISPs such as Airtel broadband and Jio Fiber where the site was running smoothly earlier as well.

The issue was highlighted by the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) with a tweet on Sunday. The tweet read, “Please check if http://nytimes.com and NYTimes app are working on your connection. A user has reported that it is not working in Jio 4G and Vodafone 4G in Delhi.” Several users commented in the thread that they were facing a similar issue in other cities as well, including Bangalore, Patna and Shillong.

This is not the first time that users faced issues while accessing The New York Times in India. A Reddit post suggests that a similar outage was seen in several cities earlier this year as well.

While the site and app appear to work fine now, no official communication has been made from The New York Times, Jio, Vodafone Idea or ACT Fibernet when Gadgets 360 reached out to them.

The New York Times inaccessibility cropped up just days after search engine DuckDuckGo reportedly faced outage issues throughout the country as telcos such as Airtel and Jio blocked access. Some operators cited that the site was blocked due to instructions from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The government hasn't released any public statements yet.

However, DuckDuckGo tweeted on Saturday that its services has been “broadly restored.” The private browser also offered a fix which suggested that switching to a third-party DNS provided solves the issues.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: New York Times, New York Times Blocked, Nytimes, DuckDuckGo
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
PUBG Mobile Livik Map Is Here With 0.19.0 Update
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Get New Features and Colour Option, Samsung Announces

Related Stories

New York Times Access Restored in India Following Outage for Many Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With OIS Support
  2. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch on July 21, India Pre-Orders From July 15
  3. Poco M2 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India
  4. PUBG Mobile Getting, Livik Map, New Features Today With 0.19.0 Update
  5. Poco M2 Pro Review
  6. BSNL Brings Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Prepaid Plans With 100 Voice Calling Minutes
  7. OnePlus Nord India Launch Date Is July 21, Brief Listing on Amazon Tips
  8. Airtel Says Platinum Customers Will Get Faster Speeds, Preferential Service
  9. BSNL Unveiled New Rs. 499 Broadband Plan With 100GB Data in Select Circles
  10. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Rs. 289 Prepaid Recharge Plan Debuts With 1.5GB Daily High-Speed Data, Unlimited Calls for 28 Days
  2. US Looking at Banning Chinese Social Media Apps, Including TikTok: Pompeo
  3. OnePlus Nord Launch Confirmed for July 21, India Pre-Orders From July 15
  4. LG Working on Q92 5G, Other Q Series 5G Smartphones: Report
  5. Redmi K40 Launch Rumoured for Q4 2020, Redmi K40 Pro Tipped for Q1 2021
  6. New York Times Access Restored in India Following Outage for Many Users
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Get New Features and Colour Option, Samsung Announces
  8. PUBG Mobile Livik Map Is Here With 0.19.0 Update
  9. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Increased, Now Retails at Rs. 17,499
  10. Honor Magic Watch 2 Firmware Update Brings 85 New Workout Modes and 194 Types of Data Tracking
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com