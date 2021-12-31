New Year's Eve 2021 is being celebrated by Google with an animated doodle as we get ready to bid farewell to the year 2021 and user in 2022. The new New Year's Eve 2021 doodle on the Google Search website features a festive popper and fairy lights. In addition to the animated doodle, Google is marking farewell to 2021 with virtual confetti celebrations. Although many of us consider New Year's Eve as a huge day of celebrations to welcome the coming year, it is also a day when we look back and remember what we left behind and what all we can achieve next year.

The doodle by Google celebrates New Year's Eve 2021 with lots of colours and animations. It features a popper which appears to be ready to burst open as soon as we reach the New Year. Google's logo is also decorated with fairy lights which blink to mark celebrations.

Google is showing the New Year's Eve 2021 doodle across the world, according to the map available on the Google Doodles website. It also shows a message that reads, “That's a wrap for 2021 — Happy New Year's Eve!”

When you click on the doodle, Google shows animated confetti celebrations on the screen.

You will also see a confetti cone on the right side of the page that is ready to pop when you search for queries such as “New Year's Eve” on Google. Click on that cone to see confetti flying over all across your search results.

Many people celebrate New Year's Eve around the world by partying with friends and loved ones. However, the Omicron variant which is resulting in another uptick in COVID-19 cases is restricting physical gatherings in countries including India. Google's move with the animated doodle and confetti animation could bring some joy to netizens stuck at home.

Last year, Google put a ticking cuckoo clock as an animated doodle to mark the end of 2020 and welcome 2021.