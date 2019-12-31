Google is celebrating New Year's Eve 2019 with a creative doodle on its homepage. The tech giant is known to celebrate big occasions with artsy Google Doodles, and the latest shows Froggy the weather frog enjoying the fireworks. This New Year's Eve marks not only the end of 2019, but also the end of a decade. Froggy often shows up whenever you search for the weather on your phone, and this time, he has been featured as the main lead on Google's homepage.

To celebrate New Year's Eve 2019, Froggy is seen wearing a party hat, accompanied by a friendly bird, and both are sitting atop a building watching the fireworks light up the sky to celebrate the onset of 2020. People all across the globe will celebrate the arrival of the New Year – and the new decade – at the stroke of midnight tonight (as per their timezones). The doodle isn't animated like on some other occasions, but is festive enough to lift our moods up. It does have a sharing button on the top right, letting you share Google's creation on Facebook, Twitter, or via email.

To recall, the animated New Year's Eve 2018 Google Doodle had two elephants partying up with balloons and popcorn. Similarly, the New Year's Eve 2016 Google Doodle had a pile of balloons eagerly waiting for the clock to strike 12.

To celebrate Christmas, Google introduced three doodles every day starting December 23, ringing in the festivities. The Christmas doodles had lights and decorations that you often find on the Christmas tree, a snow globe that has Santa's sleigh flying around the tree, and candles lit up in the church to commemorate the birth of Jesus. Just a few days ago, Google also celebrated Bangladeshi painter, educator, and activist Zainul Abedin's105th birthday with a Google Doodle. If you wish to look at all the Google Doodle's made by the tech giant, head to Google's dedicated doodle page where you can find them all.