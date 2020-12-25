Technology News
Over 60 Percent of Cybercrime Complaints in 2020 Linked to Financial Frauds: Delhi Police

Due to the action taken by police, 278 social media profiles containing objectionable content were blocked.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 December 2020 13:12 IST
Twenty-four percent of cybercrime complaints were related to the social media

Highlights
  • 14 percent complaints related to crimes such as hacking and data theft
  • Cases of extortion by morphing videos of people have been reported
  • Delhi Police said a spurt in cybercrime was witnessed during lockdown

Sixty-two percent of the cybercrime complaints lodged in 2020 were related to financial frauds, police said in a statement in New Delhi. The Delhi Police said a spurt was witnessed in incidents of cybercrime during the coronavirus lockdown.

Twenty-four percent of the complaints were related to the social media, primarily online harassment, and the rest 14 percent were related to crimes such as hacking and data theft. “Among the complaints of various cybercrime received, the predominant ones are of online financial frauds, accounting for around 62 percent of the total,” the statement said.

A perusal of the complaints received by the Delhi Police reveals that cases of extortion by morphing videos of people, especially related to sexual conduct, have increased manifold.

Several cases were registered in matters related to tech support, immigration, and IRS call centre scams and 125 persons were arrested. These fake call centres were being used to cheat foreign nationals.

The Delhi Police has busted five such fake call centres that were operating at a big level from Moti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, and Peera Garhi and arrested 125 persons, including the owners or managers who were operating these, the statement said.

Fake call Centres primarily target citizens of English-speaking countries. They impersonate as legitimate technical support from reputed tech companies such as Microsoft, Apple, HP, and AT&T.

Another modus operandi commonly used is to extort money after threatening legal action in respect of tax violations, social security number misuse or immigration rule violations, the statement said. The cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police has been taking stringent action against criminals and arrested more than 214 offenders, the statement said.

In last 10 days, a total of five illegal call centres have been busted, it added.

Due to the action taken by police, 278 profiles containing objectionable content were blocked. This includes Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube accounts. The maximum number of accounts – 140 that were blocked – were of Twitter, it added.

Further reading: Cybercrime, Delhi Police, Financial Frauds
