NDTV Gadgets360.com

New Crypto-Miner PowerGhost Targeting Corporates in India: Kaspersky Lab

, 31 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
New Crypto-Miner PowerGhost Targeting Corporates in India: Kaspersky Lab

A new cryptocurrency miner, dubbed PowerGhost, is targeting corporate networks in India and several other regions in the world, according to new research from Russia-based cyber-security company Kaspersky Lab.

PowerGhost uses multiple fileless techniques to discreetly gain a foothold in corporate networks, meaning that the miner does not store its body directly onto a disk, increasing the complexity of its detection and remediation, showed the study published in Securelist, the online headquarters of Kaspersky Lab security experts.

The main victims of this attack so far have been corporate users in India, Brazil, Colombia and Turkey, it added.

Cryptocurrency mining software creates new coins by using the computing power of a victim PC and mobile devices.

The threat from cryptocurrency mining software has skyrocketed in recent times, replacing ransomware as the main type of malicious software, as previous Kaspersky Lab research had shown.

As this trend grows, enterprises will be put at risk, as miners sabotage and slow down their computer networks, damaging overall business processes and lining their own pockets in the process.

However, the emergence of PowerGhost adds a new dimension to the trend. It demonstrates that malicious miner developers are shifting to targeted attacks to make more money.

PowerGhost is distributed within corporate networks, infecting both workstations and servers, the study said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PowerGhost, Kaspersky lab
Xiaomi, Oppo Reportedly Planning to Launch Foldable Smartphones in 2019
OnePlus Accounted for 40 Percent of Premium Smartphones Sold in India in Q2
Vivo Nex
New Crypto-Miner PowerGhost Targeting Corporates in India: Kaspersky Lab
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Group Video, Voice Calling Feature Is Now Live
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z 8GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale for First Time Today
  3. Here Are All the New Features WhatsApp Introduced in 2018
  4. 15-Year-Old Indian-American Boy Graduates as Engineer, Starts PhD in US
  5. Mars Closest to Earth in 15 Years: How to Watch Live
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2 Launched, Honor 9N in India, and More News This Week
  7. OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T to Get Android P; Android 8.1 Oreo Skipped
  8. Honor 9N First Flash Sale in India Today via Flipkart
  9. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 Specifications Spotted on Certification Site
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.