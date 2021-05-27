Technology News
Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) With 350 Square Metre-Coverage Launched in India

Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) brings a total of nine 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 May 2021 12:21 IST
Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) With 350 Square Metre-Coverage Launched in India

Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) has a setline and a router

Highlights
  • Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System costs Rs. 61,999
  • The mesh Wi-Fi system supports 20 simultaneous Wi-Fi 6 streams
  • Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System is a tri-band router

Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) has been launched in India. As the name suggests, it is a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system that has a claimed coverage of 350 square metres. It includes a Wi-Fi router and a satellite. It can provide speeds up to 6Gbps on Wi-Fi 6 connection and has ample Ethernet ports for wired connections. The Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart assistant as well.

Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) price in India

Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) is priced at Rs. 61,999. It includes one router and one satellite, both in white colour. It is available for purchase via Netgear Store, Amazon, and other retailers.

Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) specifications, features

The Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) from Netgear comes with Wi-Fi 6 support and the 1 router + 1 satellite setup offers up to 350 square metres of Wi-Fi coverage. It can deliver speeds of up to 6Gbps and can allow connections to over 60 devices. It is a tri-band router with 2.4GHz (2,400Mbps) + 5GHz (2,400Mbps) + 5GHz (1,200Mbps). For security, it comes with WPA2, 128-bit AES encryption with PSK, and guest Wi-Fi secure access system. The Orbi RBK852 has a total of nine 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports with five on the router and four on the satellite. It is powered by a quad core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and has 1GB RAM with 512MB NAND Flash storage.

Features include Smart Connect, Beamforming, MU-MIMO, and support for Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa. It uses one network name and allows devices to stay connected seamlessly wherever they are within the total coverage area. It is easy to set up through the Orbi app which also allows testing and monitoring of Wi-Fi connection. With support for 20 simultaneous Wi-Fi 6 streams, the Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System lets you stream 4K or 8K content to multiple devices. The company claims it delivers a lag-free online gaming experience even when all the connected devices are using Wi-Fi at the same time.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Netgear
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Netgear Orbi RBK852 WiFi 6 Mesh System (AX6000) With 350 Square Metre-Coverage Launched in India
