Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) With 300 Square Metre-Coverage, Up to 1.8Gbps Speed Launched in India

Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) is capable of delivering speeds of up to 1.8Gbps.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 September 2021 16:47 IST
Photo Credit: Netgear

Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) includes a router and two satellite extenders.

Highlights
  • Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) costs Rs. 27,999
  • It comes with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant support
  • Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) has 8 ethernet ports

Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) has been launched in India. The company says the mesh system is suited for medium- and large-sized homes. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and can deliver speeds of up to 1.8Gbps. The setups is claimed to ensure lag-free, high-definition gaming and 4K/ 8K ultra-HD streaming. The Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants. The device can simultaneously connect to 25 different devices and comes with 8 gigabit Ethernet ports for wired connections.

Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) price in India, availability

The Netgear Orbi RBK 353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) is priced at Rs. 27,999 and is available to purchase via Netgear online store and Amazon, along with other leading e-commerce websites. However, at the time of writing, the Amazon listing had the price at Rs. 27,399. The setup comes in in a single White colour option.

The e-commerce website is offering the mesh system with no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,290. Furthermore, the Netgear Wi-Fi setup come with an Amazon Pay Gift Card worth Rs. 1,250 for purchases made using Citibank credit card transactions. Customers can also avail of a 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for Prime members and 3 percent for non-Prime members.

Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) specifications

The Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) comes in a setup of one router and two satellite extenders. It can cover an area of up to 300 square metres and is capable of achieving speeds of up to 1.8Gbps that will help it support lag-free, high-definition gaming and 4K/ 8K ultra-HD streaming. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi — 2.5GHz and 5GHz — and features Wi-Fi 802.11b, 802.11ax, 802.11a, 802.11ac, and 802.11g. The router is powered by a 1.8GHz quad-core processor that is paired with 1GB of RAM and 512MB of NAND flash memory.

The Wi-Fi setup comes with a total of 8 gigabit Ethernet ports. It can connect up to 25 devices simultaneously. On the security front, Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) supports a comprehensive Netgear Armor antivirus and data theft protection.

The Netgear Orbi RBK353 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX1800) comes with an Orbi router (RBR350), two Orbi satellites (RBR350), a two-metre Ethernet cable, and two 12V/ 1.5A power adaptors. The Netgear Wi-Fi router is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.

Satvik Khare
