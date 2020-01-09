Technology News
loading

CES 2020: Netgear Launches 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router With SIM Card Connectivity

The Netgear Orbi 4G LTE Mesh WiFi router’s integrated CAT18 cellular modem supports internet speeds up to 1.2 Gbps and works with a SIM card from major 4G LTE cellular network providers.

By | Updated: 9 January 2020 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
CES 2020: Netgear Launches 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router With SIM Card Connectivity

Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Wi-Fi router comes with parental controls

Highlights
  • Netgear Orbi 4G LTE WiFi Router supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands
  • The router is priced at $399.99 and will go on sale in April
  • The company touts coverage of up to 2,000 square feet

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Netgear has launched the Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Wi-Fi router that not only provides connectivity through the tri-band AC2200 mesh Wi-Fi system, but also via 4G LTE. It comes with a SIM card slot that is compatible with major 4G LTE service providers to ensure constant connectivity even in areas where there is no wired broadband. Alongside 4G LTE support, the Orbi 4G LTE Tri-band Wi-Fi router also supports fibre, DSL, or cable Internet as well.

The Netgear Orbi 4G LTE Mesh WiFi router's integrated CAT18 cellular modem supports Internet speeds up to 1.2Gbps and works with a SIM card from major 4G LTE cellular network providers. The company touts coverage of up to 2,000 square feet. The integrated cellular modem is compatible with Orbi AC satellites to create a wide range mesh Wi-Fi system, enabling support for seamless 4K streaming and gaming anywhere in your home. The router comes with smart parental controls that let you set online time limits, block inappropriate websites, and pause the Internet as well. These controls are available on the Orbi app that can be installed via Google Play or the App Store.

The new 4G LTE-capable router is powered by a 710MHz quad-core processor, supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, and is MU-MIMO capable as well. The dimensions of the router are 170.18x78.74x226.6mm and it weighs 0.78kg. Netgear offers advanced cyber threat protection for your PC, Mac, and mobile with Netgear Armor Wi-Fi security. Ports include two external SMA antenna ports, one Gigabit Ethernet WLAN, and one Gigabit Ethernet LAN port. The 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router is priced at $399.99 (roughly Rs) and will be available in April this year.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Netgear 4G LTE Orbi Tri Band Mesh WiFi Router, Netgear 4G LTE Orbi Tri Band Mesh WiFi Router Price, Netgear 4G LTE Orbi Tri Band Mesh WiFi Router Specifications, Netgear 4G LTE Orbi Tri Band Mesh WiFi Router Features, Netgear, CES, CES 2020
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Dolby at CES 2020: Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Music Launched, Improving on Existing Tech
CES 2020: Netgear Launches 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router With SIM Card Connectivity
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i Launch in India Today: Expected Price, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  3. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  5. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Now Works With Any Broadband
  6. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  7. Cat S32 Rugged Phone With IP68 Rating, Android 10 Launched at CES 2020
  8. Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i to Launch in India on January 14
  9. PUBG Mobile Update Adds Domination Mode, Begins Season 11 Royale Pass
  10. NASA Finds Earth-Sized Potentially Habitable Planet 100 Light Years Away
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K1, Oppo R15 Pro Finally Start Receiving Android Pie Upgrade With ColorOS 6 Update in India
  2. Uber India Adds New Safety Features: PIN Verification, RideCheck, and In-Ride Audio Recording
  3. CES 2020: Netgear Launches 4G LTE Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi Router With SIM Card Connectivity
  4. Dolby at CES 2020: Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Music Launched, Improving on Existing Tech
  5. Tecno Spark Go Plus With 4,000mAh Battery, Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  6. Google Sued by Sonos for Allegedly Stealing Its Wireless Speaker Tech
  7. iPhone Sales in China Up 18 Percent in December, Government Data Shows
  8. OnePlus Announces Screen Technology Event for Next Week, May Announce 120Hz Display Tech: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs. 35,990
  10. TikTok Vulnerabilities Could Allow Account Takeover by Hackers, More: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.