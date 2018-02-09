Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nest Co-Founder Matt Rogers Announces Exit From Google

 
, 09 February 2018
Nest Co-Founder Matt Rogers Announces Exit From Google

Nest co-founder Matt Rogers has announced that he is exiting the smart home company, a day after Google announced that the US-based manufacturer of home automation equipment was being reunited with the tech giant's hardware team.

Rogers said that he decided to leave the company in order to spend more time at Incite.org -- a Venture Capital (VC) firm and product development lab that he also had a hand in co-founding.

"After almost nine incredible, intense years working to build Nest, I've decided to begin my transition to dedicate more of my time to Incite.org, as well as to start thinking about the next adventure," Matt Rogers tweeted from his handle @nestmatt late on Thursday.

Nest was co-founded by Chief Product Officer Rogers in 2011 with former CEO Tony Fadell.

Google had bought the US-based start-up of home automation equipment in 2014 for $3.2 billion (roughly Rs. 20,600 crores).

Since Nest joined Google four years ago, the team has experienced incredible momentum. The company doubled its hardware portfolio last year by selling more devices in 2017 than the previous two years combined.

The departure of Rogers, Nest's last remaining co-founder, marks the close of a chapter for the company, according to CNET.

Nest is a noted name in the world of smart home devices with its eponymous thermostat and smoke detector and "Nest Cam" smart security camera products.

